Goldbridge: Ten Hag’s Tactical Errors and Rashford’s Form: United’s Season at Risk?

Manchester United’s Loss Against Brighton: Ten Hag Under Pressure

Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton has left many fans frustrated and bewildered, with the spotlight firmly on manager Erik ten Hag. In the latest episode of The United Stand, Mark Goldbridge and his fellow contributors dissected the game, highlighting a series of decisions that have raised questions about Ten Hag’s approach this season. As the pressure mounts, it’s essential to explore the critical issues that contributed to the loss, Ten Hag’s tactics, and the future of the club under his leadership.

Ten Hag’s Tactical Errors

Mark Goldbridge didn’t mince words when discussing Ten Hag’s role in the loss. “Eric ten Hag has got to stop doing more than one thing,” he asserted, pointing out that the manager’s decisions were pivotal in United’s defeat. One of the most significant issues highlighted was the handling of player selections. Goldbridge criticised Ten Hag for his insistence on playing Marcus Rashford, stating, “What is special about Manchester United in Ten Hag’s head that he thinks he can carry a below-average player in a starting eleven?”

This sentiment was echoed by many fans who feel that Rashford’s performances over the last 18 months have been consistently below par. Goldbridge emphasised the need for change, arguing that “no team can carry a player in the Premier League; you can’t do it, so why do we think we can stick with a player until the light switch goes on?”

Player Mismanagement and the Impact on the Team

One of the key points of contention was the decision to start Harry Maguire over new signing Jurrien Timber. Goldbridge questioned this choice, stating, “Who picked Harry Maguire? Most of the Manchester United fan base couldn’t understand why you picked him.” The defensive errors that led to Brighton’s goals were, in Goldbridge’s view, a direct result of poor selection decisions by Ten Hag.

Another area of concern was the over-reliance on young players like Kobbie Mainoo, who, according to Goldbridge, “was exhausted at 65 minutes because he’s having to do too much running to compensate for Casemiro.” The Brazilian midfielder’s struggles have been evident, and Goldbridge was quick to point out that “we are carrying Casemiro as well. He hasn’t got the legs, and Mainoo is paying the price for that.”

The Consequences of Stubbornness

Goldbridge didn’t shy away from comparing Ten Hag to previous Manchester United managers, warning that the Dutchman could be following a similar path if he continues to ignore the issues within the squad. “We’ve seen Mourinho do this, we’ve seen Van Gaal do this, we’ve seen Ole do this—stubbornly ignore what everyone else is saying and keep making the same mistakes, and it will end up with him being sacked,” he cautioned.

The criticism wasn’t just limited to the manager. Goldbridge also took aim at the club’s handling of transfers, particularly the delayed signings of Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Højlund. “We didn’t get the deals done in time, and we’ve lost our second game of the season. What price is saving £5 million when you’re missing out on top four?” he lamented, highlighting the ongoing frustration with Manchester United’s transfer dealings under the Glazer ownership.

What’s Next for Manchester United?

Despite the criticism, Goldbridge remains cautiously optimistic about the season ahead, provided Ten Hag makes the necessary changes. “There are areas for improvement, there’s no doubt about that,” he acknowledged, pointing to the potential impact of new signings and the need for better squad rotation.

As Manchester United prepare for their next fixture against Liverpool, the pressure on Ten Hag is undeniable. The manager’s ability to adapt and make tough decisions will be crucial in determining whether the club can turn its fortunes around or if another season of disappointment looms large.

This episode of The United Stand not only highlighted the tactical and managerial issues at Manchester United but also underscored the frustrations of a fanbase desperate for success. Ten Hag’s tenure is still in its early stages, but as Goldbridge aptly put it, “He’s put the pressure on himself, and if he doesn’t learn from his mistakes, he will heap even more pressure on himself.”