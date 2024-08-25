Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Salah and Diaz Shine – Full Player Ratings

Liverpool Continue Perfect Start with 2-0 Win Over Brentford

Liverpool’s Momentum Grows Under Arne Slot

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield showcased their growing momentum under new manager Arne Slot. Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secured the three points, marking Liverpool’s second win in as many Premier League games. Brentford, on the other hand, tasted defeat for the first time this season, as they were outclassed by a sharp and dynamic Liverpool side.

Early Exchanges and Diaz’s Opener

Brentford began the match with energy and intent, looking to capitalise on any potential weaknesses in Liverpool’s evolving setup. However, they were caught out by Liverpool’s rapid counter-attacking prowess. The Bees earned a corner in the 13th minute, hoping to threaten Liverpool’s defence, but the situation quickly turned against them.

Liverpool’s swift breakaway was initiated by Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, who moved the ball with precision. Their efforts culminated in Luis Diaz calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net, leaving Brentford to rue their missed opportunity.

Despite the early setback, Brentford continued to press. Christian Norgaard came agonisingly close to equalising, heading wide from a promising set-piece delivery. Yet, Liverpool remained dangerous on the counter, with Salah missing the target after intricate build-up play, and Trent Alexander-Arnold forcing Nathan Collins into a last-ditch block inside the box.

LUIS DIAZ!! What a counter-attack this is from Liverpool 😍💫 pic.twitter.com/wjWfsPxJU8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2024

Liverpool’s Resilience and Salah’s Sealer

Going into halftime with a slender lead, Liverpool knew they needed to maintain focus, particularly with Brentford’s ability to create chances. The precariousness of their advantage was highlighted early in the second half when Collins nearly equalised with a powerful header, forcing Alisson into a fine save.

That moment seemed to galvanise Liverpool, who soon regained control. Jota and Salah continued to torment Brentford’s backline, and Alexander-Arnold struck the post directly from a corner, underlining Liverpool’s attacking threat.

With 20 minutes remaining, Liverpool doubled their lead. Diaz, impressive throughout, turned provider, setting up Salah after a high press forced a turnover. The Egyptian star made no mistake, finishing coolly to secure the victory.

Cody Gakpo nearly added a third, hitting the bar late on, but the damage was already done. Liverpool comfortably saw out the match, with Slot’s side looking increasingly composed and confident under his stewardship.

Brentford’s Struggles and Frank’s Dilemma

Brentford entered this match undefeated but found themselves largely outplayed by Liverpool’s incisiveness. Manager Thomas Frank had hoped to spring a surprise on Slot, a relative newcomer to the Premier League, but instead saw his team struggle to impose themselves on the game.

Despite some promising moments, particularly through the lively Keane Lewis-Potter, Brentford lacked the cutting edge required to truly trouble Liverpool. The Bees will need to regroup quickly as they navigate what promises to be a challenging Premier League campaign.

Mohamed Salah, take a bow 👏 What a start to the Premier League for Arne Slot 🔴 pic.twitter.com/HnkZtgKI19 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2024

Player Ratings: Liverpool

Goalkeeper:

Alisson (7/10): Had little to do for most of the match but made a crucial save from Collins’ header to preserve Liverpool’s lead.

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7/10): Demonstrated his usual creativity, creating four chances and hitting the post. Proving his doubters wrong under Slot’s system.

Ibrahima Konate (8/10): Dominant in the air and strong in tackles. Justified his starting role with a commanding performance.

Virgil van Dijk (7/10): Less involved aerially but excellent in snuffing out Brentford’s counter-attacks.

Andy Robertson (7/10): Tireless on the left flank, offering consistent support in attack and solid defensively.

Midfielders:

Ryan Gravenberch (8/10): Adjusting well to his holding role, showing calmness under pressure and distributing the ball effectively.

Dominik Szoboszlai (7/10): Tenacious and skilful, he was pivotal in maintaining Liverpool’s midfield dominance.

Alexis Mac Allister (7/10): Grew into the game and thrived in a double pivot, offering more influence as the match progressed.

Forwards:

Mohamed Salah (7/10): A constant threat down the right, scoring a typically composed goal and unsettling Brentford’s defence.

Diogo Jota (7/10): Smart in his movement and link-up play, assisting the opening goal and finding pockets of space effectively.

Luis Diaz (8/10): The standout performer, scoring one and assisting another. His pace and directness caused Brentford numerous problems.

Substitutes:

Conor Bradley (6/10): Solid performance after replacing Alexander-Arnold.

Darwin Nunez (6/10): Contributed with energy after coming on for Jota.

Cody Gakpo (7/10): Came close to scoring, showing his sharpness off the bench.

Harvey Elliott (7/10): Injected energy and creativity in the final minutes.

Wataru Endo (N/A): Played too little to be rated.

"We should be patient." Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Díaz on their season ahead with Arne Slot at Liverpool 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/MlJ0uzof09 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2024

Player Ratings: Brentford

Goalkeeper:

Mark Flekken (7/10): Made several good saves but had no chance with the goals.

Defenders:

Mads Roerslev (5/10): Struggled to contain Liverpool’s right flank and offered little going forward.

Nathan Collins (7/10): Defended valiantly and came closest to scoring for Brentford.

Ethan Pinnock (6/10): A steady presence during periods of pressure, clearing his lines well.

Kristoffer Ajer (5/10): Often overrun by Liverpool’s attacking trio on his side.

Midfielders:

Mathias Jensen (5/10): Tried to press Robertson high but to little effect, lacking influence in key areas.

Christian Norgaard (5/10): Missed a crucial header and found himself outmuscled in midfield.

Vitaly Janelt (4/10): Struggled to shield his defence and was beaten too easily for Liverpool’s first goal.

Keane Lewis-Potter (7/10): Brentford’s brightest spark, his pace and dribbling offered moments of hope.

Forwards:

Yoane Wissa (6/10): Showed glimpses of danger with his running, but couldn’t make a decisive impact.

Bryan Mbuemo (5/10): Largely anonymous and wasteful in his few attacking opportunities.

Substitutes:

Mikkel Damsgaard (6/10): Provided some creativity after coming on.

Fabio Carvalho (6/10): Worked hard against his former club but to no avail.

Frank Onyeka (6/10): Added some physicality late on.

Kevin Schade (6/10): Showed flashes of potential in limited time.

Liverpool’s New Era Continues to Impress

Arne Slot’s start at Liverpool couldn’t have gone much better, with two wins from two and signs of a cohesive, dynamic team emerging. The Reds seem to be adapting well to Slot’s philosophy, with key players like Diaz, Salah, and Konate thriving. For Brentford, it’s back to the drawing board, but they’ve shown enough in the early stages of the season to suggest they’ll remain competitive in the Premier League.