Late Drama as Bournemouth’s Stoppage-Time Goal Against Newcastle Ruled Out

Bournemouth Held to Frustrating Draw by Resilient Newcastle

Bournemouth’s search for their first win of the season continued after a dramatic finale saw Dango Ouattara’s stoppage-time goal disallowed, forcing the Cherries to settle for a 1-1 draw against Newcastle. In a match that ebbed and flowed, Bournemouth were left ruing missed chances and a late VAR decision.

Tavernier’s Early Strike Gives Bournemouth the Lead

The first half saw Bournemouth take the lead through Marcus Tavernier, who confidently turned in Antoine Semenyo’s cross. The Cherries dominated the early exchanges, and their attacking intent paid off when Tavernier found the back of the net, giving the home side a deserved lead.

Evanilson’s Debut Misses the Mark

Bournemouth’s record signing, Evanilson, made his debut in the second half, but the Brazilian forward struggled to make an impact. He missed a golden opportunity to seal the points when he failed to connect with another dangerous cross from Semenyo, leaving Bournemouth vulnerable.

Newcastle’s Late Surge

Newcastle, who had been flat for much of the match, found life in the closing stages. Neto’s brilliant save from Joelinton’s header kept Bournemouth ahead, but the visitors’ persistence paid off when Gordon tapped in Harvey Barnes’ cross at the far post, leveling the score.

Late Drama Denies Bournemouth

As the match drew to a close, both sides chased a winner. Semenyo’s deflected strike nearly clinched it for Bournemouth, while Dan Burn’s header was denied by a superb Neto save. However, the real drama unfolded in stoppage time when Ouattara thought he had scored the winner, only for the goal to be disallowed for handball after a VAR check. The decision left Bournemouth frustrated as they continue their hunt for a first win of the season.