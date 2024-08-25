Report: Leicester Close in on £17m Midfielder from Belgian League

Leicester City Eye Bilal El Khannouss: A Potential Midfield Maestro

As Leicester City continue their push to strengthen the squad ahead of the transfer deadline, the Foxes have set their sights on one of Belgian football’s brightest talents, Bilal El Khannouss. According to HITC, Leicester are in talks with KRC Genk over a potential deal for the 20-year-old midfielder, who has already drawn comparisons to Luka Modric. However, securing his services won’t come cheap, with Genk demanding at least £17 million for the creative playmaker.

Leicester’s Transfer Activity Gathers Pace

After a sluggish start to the summer transfer window, Leicester City have started to make moves. The signings of Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur for £20 million and Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace for £8 million signal the club’s intent to bolster their squad for the challenges ahead. Yet, the pursuit of Bilal El Khannouss suggests Leicester are also thinking long-term, targeting a player who could become a key figure in their midfield for years to come.

El Khannouss is no ordinary prospect. Born in Belgium and representing Morocco internationally, the 20-year-old has already made 14 appearances for his national team and was part of the squad that secured the Under-23 African Cup of Nations. His creativity and vision have made him a standout performer at Genk, where he provided eight assists in 51 appearances last season. This season, he has already registered three assists in six outings, showing that his form is no fluke.

A Player Likened to Luka Modric

Comparisons to Luka Modric are not made lightly, but El Khannouss’ playing style has drawn such praise. Belgian journalist Filip Joos expressed his admiration for the young midfielder, saying, “For me, he is the player in the Belgian league who will have the greatest career. (El Khannouss) reminds me most of Modric. That does not mean that he will reach that level. (The comparisons are) purely in terms of their styles.”

Such high praise speaks volumes about El Khannouss’ potential, and it’s easy to see why Leicester are interested. His ability to dictate play, deliver defence-splitting passes, and maintain composure under pressure are traits reminiscent of the Croatian maestro. However, there’s no denying that the young midfielder is still developing, and the challenge for Leicester will be to nurture his talent while integrating him into the demands of Premier League football.

The Challenges of Securing El Khannouss

While Leicester’s interest in El Khannouss is clear, negotiations with Genk are far from straightforward. The £17 million price tag is steep, especially for a player who is still relatively inexperienced at the top level. Additionally, El Khannouss himself is cautious about making the wrong move. He has spoken in the past about wanting to avoid the pitfalls that Kevin De Bruyne faced when he left Belgium for Chelsea too early in his career.

This mindset could work in Leicester’s favour, as the club may offer the ideal environment for El Khannouss to continue his development. With regular playing time likely to be a priority for the midfielder, Leicester’s current squad dynamics could provide the perfect platform for him to flourish.

Potential for World-Class Development

El Khannouss’ potential has not gone unnoticed by those who have worked with him closely. Belgium Under-19 coach Wesley Sonck also sees the similarities with Modric but believes El Khannouss could thrive in a deeper midfield role. “I think he can become absolutely world-class there (in a deeper midfield position),” Sonck told Extra Time. “When I see guys like Luka Modric playing, I also see a bit of El Khannouss.”

Such endorsements from respected figures in the football world only add to the excitement surrounding the young talent. If Leicester can secure the deal, they may have a gem on their hands—a player capable of becoming a mainstay in their midfield and a star in the Premier League.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Bilal El Khannouss has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in European football, and his performance data from the past 365 days, covering 2,408 minutes, paints a compelling picture of his skill set. According to data sourced from Fbref, the Moroccan midfielder is making waves with his well-rounded game, particularly excelling in possession-based metrics and progressive play.

Possession and Progression Mastery

El Khannouss’ standout attributes lie in his ability to advance the ball and maintain possession. The data shows that he ranks in the 98th percentile for both progressive passes and shot-creating actions, demonstrating his consistent influence in advancing play and creating opportunities. His progressive carries (97th percentile) further highlight his proficiency in moving the ball up the pitch, making him a dynamic presence in the midfield.

Additionally, his pass completion rate of 97% underscores his reliability on the ball, making him a crucial link in any build-up play. His ability to deliver progressive passes also points to his tactical awareness and positioning, positioning him well for higher-level competition.

Defensive Contributions and Room for Growth

While El Khannouss shines in possession, his defensive contributions are more mixed. His tackles and interceptions rank him in the 81st percentile, showing he can hold his own defensively. However, his non-penalty goals (3rd percentile) and expected goals (npxG) (13th percentile) reveal areas where he could improve, particularly in front of goal.

Future Potential

At just 20 years old, El Khannouss has already shown the technical ability and tactical intelligence to succeed at the highest levels. His performance data suggests that with further development, particularly in his attacking output, he could evolve into a complete midfielder.

For teams looking to add creativity and ball progression to their midfield, Bilal El Khannouss is a name to watch.