Madueke’s Hat-trick Fires Chelsea to First Premier League Win Against Wolves

Wolves 2-6 Chelsea: Madueke’s Hat-trick Seals First Premier League Win for Blues

Chelsea secured their maiden Premier League victory of the season in an exhilarating clash against Wolves, thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Noni Madueke. The Blues came out on top in a match full of drama and twists at Molineux Stadium.

Blues Strike Early but Wolves Respond

Chelsea wasted no time, taking the lead within two minutes. Cole Palmer’s inswinging corner caused havoc in the Wolves defence, with Matheus Cunha inadvertently flicking the ball on, allowing Nicolas Jackson to nod home at the back post. Jackson’s celebrations ignited the home crowd, but Wolves soon retaliated.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, dazzling down the wing, set up Cunha for a composed finish from inside the box, levelling the score and adding fire to the Wolves’ charge.

Palmer’s Precision Restores Chelsea’s Lead

Chelsea regained their advantage through the brilliance of Cole Palmer, who caught Wolves keeper Jose Sa off his line, deftly lobbing the ball into the net from 30 yards out. However, Wolves showed resilience, equalising once more before the break when Jorgen Strand Larsen finished from close range after a well-worked free-kick.

Madueke’s Second-half Masterclass

The second half belonged to Madueke, who struck three times in quick succession. Assisted by Palmer on each occasion, the young England star found the net with low, angled shots, putting the game beyond Wolves’ reach.

Joao Felix added a final flourish, converting a Pedro Neto cross to round off a commanding Chelsea performance.

Final Thoughts

Madueke’s heroics and Palmer’s creativity were the difference in a pulsating contest that saw Chelsea finally secure their first Premier League win of the season.