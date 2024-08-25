Report: Chelsea Strike £25m Deal with Napoli to Sell Striker

Romelu Lukaku Seals Permanent Exit from Chelsea as Napoli Finalise Deal

Romelu Lukaku’s turbulent time at Chelsea is finally over, with the club agreeing a deal to sell the striker to Napoli. After weeks of prolonged negotiations, Chelsea and Napoli have settled on a transfer fee that brings an end to Lukaku’s frustrating spell at Stamford Bridge. The Belgium international, who had been training with Chelsea’s under-21s, is now set to reunite with his former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte in Italy. According to the Mirror.

Lukaku’s Long-Awaited Exit

The move to Napoli, for a fee of £25 million (€30 million) plus up to £13 million (€15 million) in add-ons, marks the conclusion of a saga that has dragged on throughout the summer. Napoli initially wanted Lukaku on loan with an option to buy, but Chelsea stood firm in their demand for a permanent transfer. That persistence has paid off, with Napoli finally agreeing to meet Chelsea’s terms, much to the relief of both clubs.

Lukaku’s desire to leave Chelsea has been evident, particularly after his disappointing return to the club in 2021. The Blues splashed out £97.5 million to bring him back from Inter Milan, but the investment failed to yield the expected results. In his first season back, Lukaku managed just 15 goals before being sent on loan to Inter and then Roma. His transfer to Napoli signals the end of an era that didn’t live up to its billing.

Conte’s Influence at Napoli

Napoli’s decision to sign Lukaku represents a significant shift in their usual transfer strategy. Under Antonio Conte’s influence, the club has deviated from its traditional approach of prioritising younger talents. Conte, who worked successfully with Lukaku at Inter, has pushed hard for his signature, believing the 31-year-old can add experience and firepower to Napoli’s attack.

Conte’s public calls for Napoli to bolster their squad have paid off, with the club breaking its mould to bring in Lukaku on a three-year deal. For Lukaku, the move offers a chance to revive his career under a manager who knows how to get the best out of him.

Chelsea’s Squad Overhaul Continues

For Chelsea, Lukaku’s departure is part of a broader effort to trim down a bloated squad. Enzo Maresca, who took over as manager, has expressed concerns about managing such a large group of players, making it clear that offloading unwanted talent is a priority. “When you don’t find a solution, you can create some problems,” Maresca said. “With the squad that we have, I am working with 21, 22, 23 players because it is impossible for any manager in the world to make a session with 42 players.”

Maresca’s comments highlight the importance of reducing the squad size to manageable levels. Lukaku’s exit is a step in that direction, but Chelsea still have work to do. The club is reportedly looking to move on several other players, including Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja, and Trevoh Chalobah before the transfer window closes.

While Chelsea have been active in the market, bringing in over £200 million worth of new signings this summer, they need to balance the books and streamline the squad to avoid future complications. Lukaku’s transfer to Napoli helps alleviate some of that pressure, but the club will be keen to finalise more deals in the coming days.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The Belgian striker’s return to Stamford Bridge never lived up to expectations, and his transfer to Napoli draws a line under a chapter that many will be happy to move on from. The £97.5 million signing was supposed to be the final piece in Chelsea’s attacking puzzle, but it never quite clicked, and his loans back to Italy only confirmed that the fit wasn’t right.

However, there is also a sense of “what could have been.” Lukaku’s previous success at Inter Milan and his undeniable talent meant that hopes were high when he rejoined Chelsea. Fans will likely feel some frustration that it didn’t work out, particularly given the significant investment involved. Nevertheless, the club’s decision to part ways is seen as the right one, especially with Enzo Maresca looking to rebuild and re-balance the squad.

Looking ahead, Chelsea supporters will be eager to see how the rest of the transfer window unfolds. The focus now shifts to securing the remaining exits and possibly making another big move, with the ongoing interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen still on the table. For now, though, the conclusion of the Lukaku saga feels like a necessary step in the club’s evolution under new management.