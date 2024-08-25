Journalist: Will Man City Midfielder Make a Move Before the Deadline?

Is Matheus Nunes Set for a Premier League Switch? A Broader Look at His Future

Matheus Nunes’ time at Manchester City hasn’t gone as planned. Since his £54 million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Portuguese midfielder has found it tough to break into Pep Guardiola’s side. Now, with Ilkay Gundogan unexpectedly returning to City after a brief stint at Barcelona, Nunes’ future at the Etihad looks even more uncertain. As Harry Pratt reported in The Express, the 25-year-old could be on the move before the transfer window slams shut.

Nunes’ Struggles at City: A Sign of the Times?

Nunes’ journey at Manchester City has been anything but smooth. Despite arriving with much fanfare and a hefty price tag, the midfielder has struggled to find his place in Guardiola’s intricate system. Last season, he managed just 17 Premier League appearances—a far cry from the impact many expected when he made the switch from Wolves.

The situation has been compounded by Gundogan’s return, a player who knows Guardiola’s system inside out. With the German back in the fold, Nunes has been pushed even further down the pecking order. As Pratt highlights, “Guardiola acknowledges that he can’t promise Nunes anything more than a minor role this season.” For a player of Nunes’ calibre and ambition, that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Where Could Nunes Fit in the Premier League?

Given his situation, it’s no surprise that other Premier League clubs are monitoring Nunes’ availability. Newcastle, West Ham, and Everton have all been linked with a move, and there’s no doubt that Nunes has the quality to improve these sides. But where would he fit best?

Newcastle’s interest is particularly intriguing. Eddie Howe has built a team full of energy and intensity, qualities that Nunes can certainly bring to the table. His ability to drive forward with the ball and break lines would add a new dimension to the Magpies’ midfield. West Ham, too, could benefit from his presence, especially with Declan Rice now at Arsenal and the need for a dynamic midfielder apparent.

Liverpool and Chelsea showed interest earlier in the window, and while those links have cooled, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them revisit the idea if Nunes becomes available. Both clubs are in the midst of reshaping their midfield, and Nunes could offer the kind of versatility and skill that fits well with their plans.

Time for Nunes to Make a Decision

Nunes’ frustrations are understandable. He’s in his prime, and regular playing time is essential for him to realise his potential. According to Pratt, “Nunes, frustrated with his lack of minutes, would welcome the chance to revive his career with a move to another Premier League team.” This suggests that Nunes might be ready to push for a move, especially if it means more time on the pitch.

Guardiola, for his part, seems open to the idea of letting Nunes go if the player desires it. And with the clock ticking on the transfer window, a decision could come sooner rather than later. It’s a delicate situation, but it could benefit all parties involved. City could free up space and funds, while Nunes could get the fresh start he needs.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Nunes represents an intriguing proposition. He’s a player who clearly has the talent but hasn’t quite found the right fit since moving to City. The question now is whether another Premier League club can unlock his potential.

For teams like Newcastle or West Ham, Nunes could be the missing piece in their midfield jigsaw. His ability to carry the ball, his physicality, and his drive could make him a standout player in a more direct system. However, any club considering him will need to carefully assess whether they can offer the regular starting role he’s seeking.

Ultimately, Nunes has a big decision to make. Does he stick it out at City, hoping for a breakthrough, or does he seek new pastures where he can be the main man? It’s a gamble either way, but one that could define the next stage of his career.