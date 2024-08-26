Ornstein: Crystal Palace Contemplate Late Move for Arsenal Striker

Crystal Palace Eyeing Eddie Nketiah as Transfer Deadline Approaches

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, a player who has long been admired by the South London club. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Palace are weighing up a bid for the 25-year-old forward after his potential transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsed. With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Palace could make a late swoop to bolster their attacking options.

Nketiah’s Frustrating Summer

This summer has been a tumultuous one for Nketiah. After nearly sealing a move to Nottingham Forest for a fee of up to £30 million, the deal fell through due to personal terms not being finalised. Earlier, there was also interest from Marseille, but the French side eventually pivoted to sign Elye Wahi from Lens after negotiations with Arsenal stalled. Nketiah’s situation has left him in limbo, with his future at the Emirates uncertain despite being under contract until 2027.

Nketiah’s career at Arsenal has been marked by inconsistency. He has shown flashes of his goal-scoring prowess, netting 38 goals in 168 appearances. However, last season was challenging for the young striker as he managed only six goals in 37 appearances. This season has started on a similarly frustrating note, with Nketiah being an unused substitute in Arsenal’s first two Premier League games.

Palace’s Struggles and Need for Reinforcements

Crystal Palace have had a difficult start to the new Premier League season, suffering defeats against West Ham United and Brentford. Manager Oliver Glasner has openly discussed the impact of player departures on his squad, particularly the exits of Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen. Glasner has made it clear that Palace need reinforcements, stating, “We’ve lost seven (players) and brought in three. It doesn’t mean we need four more but it’s clear we have to get at least two more players into the squad.”

Nketiah could be the answer to Palace’s problems upfront. With his pace, work rate, and finishing ability, he could provide the attacking spark that Palace desperately need. The question is whether Palace can convince Nketiah and Arsenal to agree to the move before the transfer window closes.

Potential Impact of Nketiah at Selhurst Park

If Crystal Palace manage to secure Nketiah’s services, it could be a significant boost for a team that has struggled to find the back of the net. His experience in the Premier League and his hunger to prove himself could make him a valuable addition to Glasner’s squad. While Nketiah has not yet fulfilled his potential at Arsenal, a fresh start at Palace could be just what he needs to reignite his career.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Nketiah represents a young, hungry player with Premier League experience who could bring the cutting edge Palace have been lacking in front of goal. His ability to find space in the box and finish clinically could transform their attack, especially with the creative talents they already possess in the squad.

The disappointment of the opening games, with losses to West Ham and Brentford, highlights the need for a reliable goal scorer. Nketiah, despite his struggles at Arsenal, has the potential to be that player. He’s proven at times that he can deliver when given consistent opportunities, and under the right management, he could flourish at Selhurst Park.

Moreover, Nketiah’s potential signing shows that Palace are serious about staying competitive in the Premier League. The departures of key players like Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen have undoubtedly weakened them, but bringing in someone like Nketiah could restore some of that lost quality.

In conclusion, securing Eddie Nketiah would be a statement of intent from Crystal Palace. It’s a signing that could pay dividends as they aim to climb the Premier League table.