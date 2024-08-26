Report: Forest’s New Signing Heads Back to Olympiakos on Loan

Nottingham Forest Secure Carmo, Loan Him to Olympiakos

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of David Carmo from Porto on a five-year contract. The 25-year-old centre-back, who represents Angola internationally, will immediately head out on loan to Olympiakos for the 2024-25 season. This move follows a similar pattern, as Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, also controls the Greek club.

We're pleased to announce the signing of David Carmo ✍️ The defender has joined the club on a five-year deal and will spend the 2024/25 season on loan at @olympiacosfc. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 25, 2024

Carmo’s Journey: From Porto to Olympiakos

Carmo joined Porto from Braga in 2022, making 27 appearances for the club, including key performances in the Champions League. His stint at Olympiakos last season saw him lift the Europa Conference League trophy, highlighting his potential to shine on the European stage.

Forest’s Summer Strategy

Carmo is the second signing by Forest this summer to be loaned out to Olympiakos, following the path of New Zealand midfielder Marko Stamenic, who joined from Red Star Belgrade. This strategic partnership between the clubs offers a unique advantage for player development.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

David Carmo, the 25-year-old centre-back recently signed by Nottingham Forest, has shown a versatile range of skills, as evidenced by his performance data from the last 365 days. Analysing this data gives us an insightful look into his strengths and areas for improvement, particularly when compared to other centre-backs. Let’s break down the numbers to understand what makes Carmo a compelling addition to Forest’s squad.

Defensive Mastery: Blocks and Aerial Duels

Carmo’s defensive stats are certainly impressive. Ranking in the 94th percentile for aerial duels won, he clearly excels in the air, making him a valuable asset in set-piece situations. His 88th percentile rank for clearances and 55th percentile for blocks further underline his defensive reliability. Whether clearing danger or stepping up to block shots, Carmo is a commanding presence at the back.

Possession Skills: Passing and Progressive Play

When it comes to possession, Carmo’s stats tell an intriguing story. He ranks in the 75th percentile for progressive passes, indicating that he’s comfortable playing the ball out from the back. However, his pass completion rate is relatively modest at 56th percentile, suggesting there’s room for improvement in maintaining possession under pressure. Additionally, his 41st percentile in progressive carries implies that while he can advance the ball, he doesn’t often rely on dribbling to do so.

Attacking Contributions: A Mixed Bag

On the attacking front, Carmo’s stats are a mixed bag. He ranks in the 60th percentile for shot-creating actions and a notable 81st percentile for non-penalty expected goals (npxG), indicating he can be a threat during set pieces. However, his actual goal contributions, reflected in a 19th percentile rank for assists and 9th percentile for non-penalty goals, show that finishing is not his forte.

David Carmo’s performance data reveals a centre-back who excels defensively while contributing adequately in possession. His ability to win aerial duels and play progressive passes makes him a modern centre-back, though there’s scope for growth in his attacking contributions.