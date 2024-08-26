Report: Forest Close in on Feyenoord Deal After Arsenal Snub

Forest’s Pursuit of Gimenez Intensifies After Nketiah Rejection

Nottingham Forest’s summer transfer activities have taken another twist as they continue their search for a prolific striker. After Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah declined a move to the City Ground, Forest have shifted their focus to Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, who has been in scintillating form in the Eredivisie. This marks a significant shift in Forest’s approach, as they seek to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

Gimenez: A New Target for Forest

Forest’s interest in Gimenez has been steadily building, and recent reports suggest they are edging closer to securing the Mexican international. The 23-year-old has been a revelation since joining Feyenoord in 2022, scoring 53 goals in 90 appearances for the Dutch giants. His goal-scoring prowess has not gone unnoticed, and Forest are now leading the race to bring him to the Premier League.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest have recently submitted a new bid for Gimenez, valued at €33 million (approximately £27.9 million). This bid represents a significant increase from their initial offer of €25 million (£21.2 million), which was rejected by Feyenoord. Should the deal go through, it would be a club-record sale for Feyenoord and a substantial investment for Forest.

🚨🌳 EXCL: Nottingham Forest submit new bid to Feyenoord for Santiago Giménez. Proposal worth €33m package, add-ons included; it’d be club record sale for Feyenoord. Gimenez, open to the move but now up to the clubs again. 🇲🇽 It’s third proposal from #NFFC for Giménez. pic.twitter.com/IlXmcN1gQ4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2024

“Nottingham Forest submit new bid to Feyenoord for Santiago Gimenez,” Romano confirmed via X. “The proposal is a €33m (approx. £27.9m) package, add-ons included; it’d be a club-record sale for Feyenoord. Gimenez is open to the move but now up to the clubs again.”

Forest fans will be eager to see if the club can secure Gimenez’s services, especially given his potential to thrive in the Premier League. His goal-scoring ability, combined with his physicality and technical skills, could make him a valuable asset for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Nketiah’s Rejection Puts Forest in a New Direction

Forest’s pursuit of Gimenez comes after a setback in their attempt to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal. Despite reaching an agreement on a £30 million fee with Arsenal, Nketiah ultimately chose to decline the move to the City Ground. This decision has forced Forest to explore other options, with Gimenez emerging as their primary target.

David Ornstein reported that the deal for Nketiah was all but done, only for the player to pull out at the last moment. While Nketiah remains surplus to requirements at Arsenal, his future remains uncertain, with interest from Crystal Palace and Everton. However, Forest have decided to move on, focusing their efforts on landing Gimenez.

Nketiah’s decision to stay put is understandable, given his preference to remain in London. His future at Arsenal may still be up in the air, but for now, Forest have turned their attention elsewhere.

Forest’s Ambition in the Transfer Market

Forest’s aggressive pursuit of a top-class striker highlights their ambition to solidify their position in the Premier League. Gimenez, with his proven track record in the Netherlands, represents a gamble worth taking. If he can replicate his Feyenoord form in England, he could be a game-changer for Forest.

Feyenoord are understandably reluctant to lose their star forward, but Forest’s latest offer may be too good to refuse. As the transfer window edges closer to its deadline, all eyes will be on whether Forest can secure the services of Gimenez.

With Nketiah out of the picture, Forest’s focus is firmly on Gimenez. Should the deal be finalised, it will be a statement of intent from the club, signalling their readiness to compete at the highest level.