Man United’s Familiar Failures: Are Things Going To Improve?

Man United’s Familiar Failures: A Glimpse of Progress Amidst the Chaos

By now, it’s a narrative Manchester United fans know all too well: the seconds ticking away, momentum shifting, the inevitable sound of the net rippling. Since Erik ten Hag took over at Old Trafford, no team in the top flight has suffered more defeats after the 90th minute – a staggering six times. For perspective, prior to the 2022-23 season, United had only lost two Premier League games that late in their history. It’s a twist on the famed ‘Fergie time’, but in this version, United are the ones running out of time, desperately clinging on for the final whistle.

A New Twist on Old Failings

This was the sinking feeling at the Amex Stadium when Simon Adingra danced past Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, delivering a cross to the unmarked Joao Pedro. If Pedro hadn’t found the net, Julio Enciso, equally unguarded, could have scored. Even Georginio Rutter at the far post didn’t bother making a run, knowing his teammates had already outmaneuvered Matthijs de Ligt and Scott McTominay. This latest 2-1 defeat joins a growing list of late-game collapses under Ten Hag, mirroring losses at the Emirates, Stamford Bridge, and against Fulham at home last season.

“We didn’t stop the cross,” Ten Hag admitted. “There were three players — right-footed, send him down the line wide instead of letting him come and allow the cross. We have to talk about this: how we act in the situation as a team. There was more than one mistake on that occasion and that had a big impact on the score.”

Ten Hag’s analysis didn’t single out individuals, even though Harry Maguire faced scrutiny for his role in the first Brighton goal. “I think we are always looking for individuals who we have to blame,” the manager noted. “Both goals are very soft goals. As a team, we should be doing better. That’s for sure.”

Isolated Mistakes or Systemic Failures?

While Ten Hag publicly emphasised collective responsibility, privately, he might reflect that the defeat wasn’t the result of a flawed system but rather isolated mistakes during crucial moments. The energy and intensity displayed in the opening weekend’s win against Fulham were visible once more, particularly before Mason Mount’s precautionary substitution at halftime. Amad’s equaliser showcased why Ten Hag has kept faith in the 22-year-old, starting him in five consecutive league matches.

Then there was the bizarre disallowed goal, where Alejandro Garnacho’s shot inadvertently struck the offside Joshua Zirkzee before crossing the line. Without that misfortune, United could have secured at least a point against Brighton, a side increasingly becoming their bogey team, with seven wins in 15 Premier League encounters.

Signs of Progress Amidst the Setbacks

It’s important to step back and not define United’s performance solely by a few defensive lapses. If the late goal trend is a familiar one, there is some mitigation: the players defending against Brighton’s winner were still gelling. Among the nine United players in the penalty area when Adingra crossed, three were new signings, two had joined just a week prior, and four hadn’t started the game. Even set-piece routines were being managed by Andreas Georgson, a highly regarded coach who only arrived at United less than a month ago.

United conceded more shots from dead-ball situations than any other Premier League team last season, justifying the hiring of a specialist coach. If there’s lingering vulnerability, it’s hardly a surprise.

Mentality or Mismanagement?

The temptation to attribute these late collapses to a weak mentality or psychological frailty is understandable and has been a common criticism of Ten Hag’s players. However, such assessments overlook the upheavals of the summer and the deeper issues United are trying to resolve. The evidence from the Brighton match and the season opener against Fulham suggests that efforts are underway to change things, with some signs of incremental progress. Yet, as Joao Pedro’s celebration reminded everyone, the challenges facing United are complex and won’t be solved overnight.