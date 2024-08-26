Manchester United Squad Hit by Multiple Injuries Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manchester United Injury Update: Mount, Hojlund, Shaw, and Others

Manchester United’s injury woes continue to mount as they prepare for the highly anticipated clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The latest blow to Erik ten Hag’s squad is the injury to Mason Mount, who was substituted at half-time during the defeat to Brighton. The midfielder joins a growing list of sidelined players, creating a challenging situation for the manager as he looks to navigate the season ahead.

Mount’s Injury Adds to United’s Woes

Mason Mount has been a pivotal figure in the opening weeks of the season, but an issue during the first half against Brighton forced him out of the game. Erik ten Hag later revealed that the decision to substitute Mount was precautionary due to his injury history. The manager stressed that it was a forced move, as Mount himself raised concerns about the issue. At this point, the severity of the injury remains unclear, and Ten Hag is hesitant to provide a timeline for Mount’s return. The uncertainty surrounding his availability only adds to United’s growing injury crisis.

Potential return date: Unknown

Hojlund’s Recovery Progressing

Another key player on the sidelines is Rasmus Hojlund, who suffered a hamstring injury during a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in the United States. The Danish forward has been undergoing rehabilitation, and the initial six-week recovery period places his potential return after the international break. United fans will be hoping to see him back in action soon, particularly with the team’s attacking options already stretched thin.

Potential return date: September 14, vs Southampton

Shaw’s Long-Awaited Comeback

Luke Shaw’s absence has been felt since February, but the left-back did feature for England during their run to the Euro 2024 final. Unfortunately, a calf problem picked up in training has delayed his return to Manchester United. The club has confirmed that Shaw will miss the first few weeks of the season, adding to the defensive concerns that have plagued the team in recent months. Shaw’s return will be eagerly anticipated, especially given his importance to both club and country.

Potential return date: September 14, vs Southampton

Lindelof’s Setback Compounds Defensive Woes

Victor Lindelof’s injury issues have also added to United’s defensive frailties. The Swedish defender was forced off during a pre-season friendly against Liverpool, initially believed to be a minor problem. However, subsequent updates have revealed that a toe issue has kept him out of action, and his recovery has been slower than expected. Ten Hag expressed hope for a quick return but confirmed that Lindelof will not be available for the weekend clash against Brighton.

Potential return date: September 2024

Yoro and Malacia: Long Roads to Recovery

Big summer signing Leny Yoro impressed in his debut against Rangers during pre-season but suffered a foot injury in a subsequent friendly against Arsenal. The defender has since undergone surgery and is expected to be sidelined for approximately three months. Yoro’s absence is a significant blow to United’s defensive options, especially with other key players also out injured.

Potential return date: October 2024

Tyrell Malacia, who has been out of action since May 2023, is another player United fans are eagerly awaiting. Erik ten Hag recently provided an update, indicating that Malacia’s recovery has had its setbacks, but progress is being made. The left-back is expected to return to the pitch soon, with team training likely to follow shortly after.

Manchester United’s injury crisis is a growing concern for Erik ten Hag, with key players across the pitch facing extended spells on the sidelines. As the team prepares for upcoming fixtures, the hope is that some of these injured stars will make timely recoveries to bolster the squad during a crucial period of the season.