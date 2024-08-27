Report: Nottingham Forest’s £29m Striker Deal Collapses

Nottingham Forest’s Striker Woes: Santiago Giménez Rejects £29 Million Move

Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of a proven centre-forward has taken a significant hit after Feyenoord’s Santiago Giménez turned down their £29 million offer. This development has left Forest scrambling to reinforce their attack before the transfer window closes, according to The Telegraph.

Giménez Rejects Forest Offer

Santiago Giménez, a 23-year-old Mexican international, has been in scintillating form for Feyenoord, scoring an impressive 40 goals in 64 appearances. His prolific goal-scoring record made him a prime target for Forest, who were looking to bolster their attack after a frustrating summer of chasing strikers.

Forest entered advanced negotiations with Feyenoord, and the Dutch club was open to selling the player for the proposed fee. However, despite the clubs reaching an agreement, Giménez ultimately rejected the offer. This setback leaves Forest in a precarious position with just days remaining in the transfer window.

Nketiah Deal Hits a Wall

The pursuit of Giménez came after Forest’s earlier attempts to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah fell through. Forest had agreed on a £30 million deal with Arsenal, but complications arose late last week. Nketiah, who still has three years left on his contract at Arsenal, expressed a desire to stay in London, further complicating matters for Forest. This led to the collapse of the deal, forcing the club to explore alternative options.

The failure to secure either Giménez or Nketiah has heightened the pressure on Forest’s management as they search for a viable solution. With a crucial league fixture against Wolves on the horizon, Forest desperately needs to add firepower to their squad.

Outgoing Transfers Loom

While Forest continues to search for attacking reinforcements, there are expected departures from the City Ground. Emmanuel Dennis, Matt Turner, Josh Bowler, and Ui-Jo Hwang are all available for loan or permanent moves. These exits could provide some financial flexibility, but the focus remains on securing a striker who can make an immediate impact.

Head coach Nuno Espírito Santo acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the transfer window, stating, “There are so many things going on in the transfer window – surprise moves from all the teams.” As Forest faces a race against time, fans will be hoping for a last-minute addition to the squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The pursuit of Santiago Giménez seemed like a promising move, especially given his prolific record at Feyenoord. His rejection will be a bitter blow, especially when you consider how close Forest came to landing Eddie Nketiah before that deal also fell apart. It’s as if the club is constantly playing catch-up, with every near-victory turning into another setback.

Forest’s struggles to sign a top striker highlight a broader issue: the club’s inability to close deals efficiently. The late collapse of the Nketiah move, followed by Giménez’s rejection, shows a pattern of near-misses that will leave fans questioning the club’s strategy. They are desperate for attacking reinforcements, and while there may be other options, the clock is ticking. The upcoming match against Wolves looms large, and without a proven striker, it’s hard to see how they can maintain any momentum.

Furthermore, the potential departures of players like Emmanuel Dennis and Matt Turner only add to the uncertainty. While these moves might make financial sense, it feels like Forest is losing more than it’s gaining this transfer window.