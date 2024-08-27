Report: Brighton Midfielder Exit as Napoli Finalises £12.5m Deal

Napoli Eye Double Deal for Brighton’s Billy Gilmour and Man United’s Scott McTominay

Napoli is on the verge of securing a £12.5 million deal for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour, despite also finalising a £25 million agreement with Manchester United for Scott McTominay. The Italian giants are eager to bolster their midfield before their next Serie A fixture against Parma and have identified both Scottish internationals as key targets. As reported by the Daily Mail.

Gilmour’s Departure from Brighton

Billy Gilmour’s move to Napoli comes as somewhat of a surprise, especially after his strong performance in Brighton’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United. Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler values Gilmour, but with two years left on his contract, the club seems open to allowing the 23-year-old to depart. Gilmour has made 46 Premier League appearances for Brighton, showcasing his potential as a versatile midfielder.

Napoli’s Midfield Reinforcements

Napoli’s interest in Gilmour aligns with Antonio Conte’s vision for a new-look midfield. The Italian side also secured a £25 million deal for Scott McTominay, signalling their intent to strengthen their squad after a mixed start to the season. Conte sees Gilmour and McTominay as pivotal in revamping Napoli’s midfield dynamics, especially with the imminent arrival of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku for £30 million.

Gilmour now awaits the green light to travel to Italy and finalise the deal, with Napoli keen to have both midfielders available for their match against Parma.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Billy Gilmour potentially leaving the Amex Stadium will be disappointing for the supporters. His performance against Manchester United was a reminder of his quality and why many of the fans believed he could play a crucial role in the midfield this season. While Brighton’s decision to entertain offers for Gilmour may make sense from a financial standpoint, it feels like the club is losing a player who was just starting to find his feet.

Brighton has always been a club that nurtures young talent, and Gilmour seemed to fit that mould perfectly. His departure, especially after only two years and 46 appearances, feels premature. The club’s willingness to let him go raises concerns about the depth of the squad and the direction they’re heading in. The allure of Napoli is understandable for Gilmour.

It’s crucial for Brighton to ensure that any departure is matched with adequate reinforcements. Letting Gilmour go without a solid plan in place could backfire as the season progresses. Fans will be watching closely to see how the club navigates this transfer window and whether it can maintain the upward trajectory they’ve enjoyed in recent years.