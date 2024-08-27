Report: Brentford in Talks to Sign Former Liverpool Midfielder

Brentford Eye Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Summer Signing

Premier League club Brentford are reportedly close to adding former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to their ranks. The Bees, having already engaged in successful business with Liverpool this summer, could be set to reunite with yet another ex-Red as Thomas Frank looks to bolster his squad.

Brentford’s Recent Liverpool Connections

Brentford have made moves that caught attention this transfer window, securing deals involving Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg. These transfers have earned Liverpool nearly €60 million in profit, and now Brentford are poised to dip into the Merseyside talent pool once more with Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Brentford ve Ajax Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’i kadrosuna katmak için oyuncuyla görüşmelere başladı. 2 kulüp de teklif yapmak üzere. @SportsDigitale https://t.co/45JsfVr7vV — Sercan Dikme (@sercan_dikme) August 26, 2024

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Struggles in Turkey

After parting ways with Liverpool last summer, the 31-year-old midfielder found a new home in Turkey with Besiktas on a three-year deal. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time in Istanbul, severely limiting his game time. A thigh muscle injury kept him out for nearly 100 days between December and March, disrupting his ability to settle into the side.

Talks with Brentford and Ajax

Besiktas, seeking to restructure their squad and manage wages, have reportedly engaged in positive discussions with Oxlade-Chamberlain about terminating his contract. This has opened the door for potential moves, with both Brentford and Ajax expressing serious interest. Turkish journalist Sercan Dikme has highlighted that while formal offers have yet to be made, discussions are ongoing, and Brentford, in particular, seems keen on the possibility of bringing the experienced midfielder back to the Premier League.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Desire for Premier League Return

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time in Turkey may soon be coming to an end, as he reportedly favours a return to the Premier League. His six-season stint at Liverpool, where he made 146 appearances and lifted both the Champions League and Premier League trophies, still holds weight. Brentford could offer him a platform to reignite his career in a familiar environment. Should a deal with Brentford fall through, Ajax remains a viable alternative, where he would potentially reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson, now the captain of the Dutch side.