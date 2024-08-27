Ornstein: Arsenal Striker on the Verge of Medical at Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah Nears Crystal Palace Transfer: What It Means for Both Clubs

David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Eddie Nketiah is on the verge of a move to Crystal Palace, with the 25-year-old Arsenal striker given permission to undergo a medical at the south London club. Palace, who have struggled in the Premier League so far this season, are eager to bolster their attacking options, and Nketiah could be a pivotal addition to Roy Hodgson’s squad.

Palace’s Summer Signings Show Ambition

Nketiah would become Crystal Palace’s fourth signing of the summer, joining Chadi Riad, Ismaila Sarr, and Daichi Kamada.

The club’s willingness to spend £25 million plus potential add-ons demonstrates their intent to strengthen the squad after a disappointing start to the season. Currently sitting 17th in the table after two consecutive defeats, Palace need a spark, and Nketiah could be the player to provide it.

Arsenal’s Youth Exodus Continues

Nketiah’s departure is the latest in a series of exits from Arsenal’s Hale End academy this summer. Emile Smith Rowe’s move to Fulham earlier this month was another sign of Arsenal reshaping their squad, but Nketiah’s departure could be more significant. With 38 goals in 168 appearances for the Gunners, his loss will be felt, particularly as Arsenal continue their pursuit of silverware.

A New Chapter for Nketiah

Despite his success with England’s Under-21s, where he holds the record for the most goals, Nketiah has struggled to establish himself at the senior level, earning just one cap. Crystal Palace offers him the opportunity to be a regular starter in the Premier League, a chance to reignite his career and make a statement.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Eddie Nketiah has the potential to transform Palace’s season. Yes, they’ve had a tough start, but bringing in a proven goal-scorer from Arsenal could be just what they need to turn things around. Nketiah’s pace, finishing, and knack for being in the right place at the right time are qualities they’ve sorely missed.

Think about it – Nketiah has already shown what he can do at the Under-21 level, surpassing none other than Alan Shearer’s goal record. That’s no small feat. Sure, he’s struggled to break into the Arsenal first team consistently, but with Palace, he can be the main man.