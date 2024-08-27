Journalist: Why Liverpool’s Quiet Summer May Be Smarter Than It Seems

Liverpool’s Calculated Summer: Is Patience the Key to Success?

Liverpool’s transfer activity this summer has been a departure from the frenetic spending that we’ve seen in recent windows. Instead of splashing the cash on big-name signings, the club has opted for a more measured approach, focusing on strategic additions and careful planning for the future. This has left some fans questioning whether the club has done enough to strengthen ahead of a crucial season.

Mamardashvili: A Sign of Smart Succession Planning

One of the standout moves for Liverpool this summer has been the acquisition of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for €35 million. However, in a move that aligns with the club’s long-term vision, the 23-year-old goalkeeper will remain at Valencia on loan for the season before joining the Reds next summer. The Georgian shot-stopper has quickly become one of Europe’s most promising goalkeepers, and his eventual arrival at Anfield is seen as a key part of Liverpool’s succession planning.

Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s current No.1, is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, and he remains committed to the club despite interest from Saudi Arabia. With Alisson contracted until 2027, the addition of Mamardashvili is a forward-thinking move that ensures Liverpool will have a top-tier goalkeeper ready to step in when the time comes. As The Athletic noted, “Replacing Alisson…is a tough ask, but Mamardashvili is as good a candidate as Liverpool could have got.”

Addressing the Midfield and Attack

While the Mamardashvili signing has drawn attention, Liverpool’s relative inactivity in the transfer market has raised eyebrows, particularly regarding the midfield. The club’s pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi ultimately fell through, leaving a void that has yet to be filled. This has sparked concern among fans who believe that the midfield needs reinforcement, especially after the departures of key players in recent seasons.

The club did explore options to bolster their attack, with Juventus forward Federico Chiesa among those linked to Anfield. However, Liverpool’s interest in Chiesa has remained at an exploratory stage, with no concrete moves made. The decision to hold back on significant attacking reinforcements suggests that the club is content with its current options, placing trust in the players already at Slot’s disposal.

Youth Movement and Strategic Sales

Another notable aspect of Liverpool’s summer has been their focus on managing the squad’s depth, particularly with regard to their young talents. Bobby Clark’s transfer to Red Bull Salzburg for £10 million, along with Sepp van den Berg’s move to Brentford for a fee that could rise to £25 million, highlights the club’s strategy of selling young players with future potential while retaining sell-on clauses to benefit from any future success.

The outgoings of players like Harvey Blair and Rhys Williams also fit into this strategy, ensuring that Liverpool’s younger players have the opportunity to develop elsewhere while the club maintains the depth needed for a long season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This summer’s transfer window may feel like a mixed bag. On the one hand, the signing of Mamardashvili is a clear win for the club’s future planning, ensuring that Liverpool remains strong in goal for years to come. On the other hand, the lack of activity in the midfield and attack leaves some fans wondering if the club has done enough to compete at the highest level this season.

However, there’s reason to believe that Liverpool’s approach this summer has been a calculated one. Slot’s confidence in the squad he inherited from Klopp suggests that he sees potential in the players already at his disposal. The decision not to rush into big-money signings could be a sign of faith in the team’s ability to improve from within, rather than relying on external solutions.

Ultimately, while this window might not have delivered the blockbuster signings some fans were hoping for, Liverpool’s strategy appears to be one of patience and careful planning. If the current squad can deliver on its potential, the Reds could find themselves well-positioned for success both this season and in the years to come.