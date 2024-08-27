Report: Newcastle Midfielder Back in Action – Is He Ready?

Report: Newcastle’s Tonali Returns with Renewed Determination – What to Expect

Sandro Tonali’s much-anticipated return to Newcastle United is a story of redemption, resolve, and the chance to make up for lost time. After a 10-month suspension due to betting offences, the Italian midfielder is ready to step back onto the pitch, starting with Newcastle’s match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. For Tonali, this is more than just a comeback; it’s an opportunity to prove his worth, win trophies, and repay the faith the club has shown in him.

When Newcastle signed Tonali last summer, it was seen as a statement of intent. The £55 million transfer from AC Milan marked him as a marquee signing, someone who could elevate Newcastle to new heights. However, that dream quickly turned into a nightmare when his betting scandal surfaced. Yet, as Tonali prepares for his second act at the club, there’s a palpable sense of optimism. This is a different Tonali—a quicker, more determined player who has used his time away from the game to become even better.

A Rocky Start and the Aftermath of the Betting Scandal

The shockwaves of Tonali’s suspension still reverberate through Newcastle. On October 12, the news of his betting offences broke, catching everyone at the club off guard. Dan Ashworth, Newcastle’s sporting director at the time, was still grappling with the implications when he informed head coach Eddie Howe. “It was a total surprise to me, to him, to everybody,” Howe later admitted. The timing couldn’t have been worse. Tonali was on international duty with Italy when the allegations emerged, leading to his immediate departure from the national team camp.

Accused of gambling on matches during his time at AC Milan and after his move to Newcastle, Tonali faced severe consequences. His admission of guilt and cooperation with Italian authorities led to an 18-month suspension, with eight months commuted for rehabilitation and community service. The ban required him to undergo therapy and make public appearances at Italian amateur clubs and addiction charities. Tonali was also fined €20,000, and the English FA added a further two-month suspended ban and a £20,000 fine for gambling on football matches after his move to Newcastle.

Despite the severity of the punishment, Newcastle stood by their man. The club provided Tonali with a tailored training plan to keep him physically and mentally sharp during his suspension. This support, combined with Tonali’s own determination, has set the stage for his return.

Tonali’s Training Regimen: Speed, Strength, and Focus

During his suspension, Tonali embraced an intense training programme designed to make him a better player upon his return. Newcastle’s sports science team focused on improving his speed, agility, and endurance—key attributes for excelling in the Premier League. A speed coach worked closely with Tonali, refining his running style and enhancing his ability to accelerate, decelerate, and change direction quickly. These adjustments have made him a more dynamic player, capable of contributing both offensively and defensively.

Weight training was another crucial component of Tonali’s regimen. Recognising the physical demands of Eddie Howe’s high-intensity style of play, the club developed a bespoke programme to increase Tonali’s strength and stamina. This focus on endurance is particularly important, given Howe’s all-action approach that requires every player to maintain high levels of performance throughout the match.

Howe himself has been impressed with Tonali’s attitude and work ethic. “His training performances have steadily improved and got even better the closer he’s got to his return,” Howe said. The Italian’s willingness to embrace the rigorous training schedule, even on days when the rest of the squad had time off, speaks volumes about his commitment to making a successful comeback.

Mental Fortitude: Staying Strong Through Adversity

Physical training is only part of the story. Tonali’s mental resilience has also been crucial during this challenging period. According to those within the club, his attitude has been “brilliant,” as he remained focused on his return despite the long months of waiting. “Mentally, he’s been excellent,” Howe noted. “He’s very low-maintenance. He’s been really supportive, making sure the team’s in the right place ahead of worrying about himself.”

Tonali’s mantra, “We’re nearly there,” became a source of inspiration for his teammates as his return date approached. His ability to stay positive and focused, despite not being allowed to participate in official matches, underscores his mental toughness. The only action he has seen since his suspension came in training games or unofficial friendlies, but he has made the most of every opportunity to stay match-fit.

Howe has acknowledged that it will take some time for Tonali to regain his best form, given the lack of competitive matches. “There’s been no way to get him the games that he needs,” Howe admitted. However, the head coach is confident that Tonali’s commitment and training will allow him to get up to speed quickly once he starts playing regularly again.

Newcastle’s Vision: Why Tonali Was the Perfect Signing

To fully appreciate the significance of Tonali’s return, it’s essential to revisit why Newcastle were so keen to sign him in the first place. Eddie Howe’s admiration for Tonali was evident from the outset. The head coach was captivated by the Italian’s performances in the 2022-23 Champions League, where he played a pivotal role in AC Milan’s run to the semi-finals. The intensity of those matches, more akin to the Premier League than Serie A, convinced Howe that Tonali was the elite midfielder Newcastle needed as they prepared for their return to European competition.

Howe’s vision for Tonali was clear: a versatile midfielder capable of playing as both a No 6 and a No 8, offering Newcastle fluidity and unpredictability in possession. While some fans clamoured for a pure holding midfielder to free up Bruno Guimaraes, Howe saw Guimaraes as his ideal No 6 and wanted a player who could complement him. Tonali fit the bill perfectly, offering technical proficiency, tactical intelligence, and the physicality needed to thrive in the Premier League.

The decision to pursue Tonali was backed by extensive scouting and analysis, with Andy Howe, Newcastle’s assistant head of recruitment, championing the Italian’s signing. The £55 million deal, a record for an Italian player, was seen as a bargain compared to the fees paid for other top midfielders that summer. Despite the challenges of the past 10 months, the club remains confident that Tonali will prove to be a long-term success.

A Club United: Support for Tonali Throughout His Ban

Throughout his suspension, Newcastle have been unwavering in their support for Tonali. The club’s leadership, including co-owner Amanda Staveley, made it clear that they stood behind the midfielder. “There was never any blame and no recriminations,” Staveley said. “It was important he felt no shame. What he has suffered from is a disease, and we didn’t want him to feel any stigma.”

Tonali’s efforts to integrate into the club and the community have been equally important. His fluency in English has allowed him to communicate effectively with his teammates and coaches, and his partner, Juliette Pastore, has settled well in the north east. Tonali has also made efforts to connect with Newcastle’s Italian community and has been visible at various club events.

The emotional moment when Tonali was pushed forward by his teammates to receive an ovation from the Gallowgate End after Newcastle’s 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace in October highlighted the bond between the player and the fans. “That meant so much to him,” Staveley reflected. The show of support from the fans has undoubtedly helped Tonali through this difficult period.

Looking Ahead: What Tonali’s Return Means for Newcastle

As Tonali prepares to return to competitive action, the expectations are high. Newcastle have been performing admirably in his absence, but the addition of a player of Tonali’s calibre offers the team an extra dimension. His ability to control the tempo of the game, combined with his technical skills and physical presence, makes him a key asset in both domestic and European competitions.

However, it’s important to manage expectations. Tonali has been out of competitive football for nearly a year, and while his training has kept him in good shape, there’s no substitute for the intensity of real matches. Eddie Howe has already cautioned that it may take time for Tonali to reach his peak form, but there’s no doubt that he will play a crucial role in Newcastle’s campaign.

For Tonali, this is a chance to put the past behind him and focus on the future. His journey over the past year has been a challenging one, but it has also been a period of growth. He has emerged from his suspension stronger, both physically and mentally, and with a renewed determination to succeed.

Newcastle’s fans will be eager to see what Tonali 2.0 can bring to the team. If his training performances and attitude are anything to go by, they won’t be disappointed. As Newcastle continue to push for success on multiple fronts, having a player of Tonali’s quality back in the fold could make all the difference.