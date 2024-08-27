Journalist: Newcastle Struggle to Secure Top Targets

Newcastle United’s Transfer Dilemmas: Howe Faces His Toughest Window Yet

This summer transfer window has been nothing short of challenging for Newcastle United. Despite no material signings or departures, the destabilising theme continues to linger at St James’ Park. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has described this window as the “toughest” and “most difficult” he has ever experienced, highlighting the turbulence within the club.

The scramble to meet Premier League sustainability rules (PSR) in June added to the uncertainty, and now, with just days left in the window, the squad remains largely unchanged. This lack of movement has raised concerns among fans and within the dressing room. As reported by The Athletic.

Leadership Changes: Trippier’s Future in Doubt

One of the most significant developments within the squad is the change in leadership. Kieran Trippier, who has captained the side since his arrival in January 2022, has been demoted, with Bruno Guimaraes taking over the armband. Trippier’s demotion, combined with his exclusion from the starting XI in the opening two Premier League matches, has led to speculation that the 33-year-old may seek a move away from Tyneside.

Everton have shown interest in the experienced full-back, and while Howe is keen to retain Trippier, his future remains uncertain. Trippier is eager for regular first-team football, and with Tino Livramento taking his place, a departure seems increasingly likely.

The Guehi Saga: Newcastle’s Defensive Priority

Another ongoing saga revolves around Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The 24-year-old England international has long been Howe’s priority target to strengthen the centre-back position. However, despite fresh dialogue with Palace, no agreement has been reached, and Guehi continues to captain his side in the Premier League.

Newcastle have also initiated contact with Bayer Leverkusen over Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea regarding Axel Disasi as potential alternatives. Yet, some within the club believe it should be Guehi or no one, reflecting a desire to avoid stop-gap solutions and ensure any signing genuinely improves the squad.

The Urgent Need for Quality Additions

Newcastle’s summer signings have yet to make a guaranteed impact on the starting XI, a fact that has not gone unnoticed by Howe or the club’s hierarchy. Sporting director Paul Mitchell, CEO Darren Eales, and Howe are all aligned in their desire to bring in quality additions rather than merely filling gaps. However, with only days remaining in the window, the lack of significant signings has led to concerns about potential stagnation.

The need for a right-sided centre-back remains critical, particularly with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles facing long-term knee injuries. The pursuit of Guehi underscores the club’s ambition, but they must avoid overpaying and damaging their financial stability under PSR.

Right-Wing Reinforcements and Outgoings

Another area of concern is the right-wing position. While Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron have served the club well, neither is considered a top-level option in terms of end product. However, any move for a right-winger may depend on departures. Newcastle are keen to keep their wage budget in check, and PSR concerns continue to influence their transfer strategy.

Almiron has been mentioned as a potential departure, which could pave the way for a new signing on the right flank. A loan deal with an option or obligation to buy might be the most feasible solution, offering Newcastle a fresh dynamic in attack without compromising their financial position.

Harvey Barnes could also be elevated to the starting XI, with Anthony Gordon shifting to the right wing. However, Howe would prefer to bring in another offensive option to enhance the squad’s depth and versatility.

Goalkeeping Situation: More Changes on the Horizon?

Despite already signing two goalkeepers this summer, Newcastle are still considering adding a third. Burnley’s James Trafford remains on Howe’s radar, although any deal would require goalkeeper exits to create space in the squad. Martin Dubravka had been expected to leave, but his absence from the Bournemouth match due to concussion has complicated matters.

Odysseas Vlachodimos, who joined from Nottingham Forest, may also depart on loan, with Belgian side Anderlecht a potential destination. With five senior goalkeepers currently on their books, Newcastle must offload at least one to facilitate any further signings in this position.

Potential Departures: Clearing the Decks

Newcastle’s need to sell or loan out surplus players is evident. Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden, both deemed surplus to requirements, are expected to leave, with permanent deals preferred. Jamal Lewis, who spent last season on loan at Watford, has been left out of the opening matchday squads and is available for transfer.

Interestingly, Newcastle do not currently have any players out on loan, a situation that is likely to change before the window closes. Youngsters such as Jamie Miley and Alex Murphy are expected to secure loan moves to gain valuable first-team experience.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The lack of significant signings, particularly in key areas such as centre-back and right-wing, has left many fans wondering if the club has done enough to build on last season’s successes. The ongoing uncertainty around key players like Trippier and the drawn-out pursuit of Guehi only adds to the anxiety.

The inability to strengthen the starting XI will be worrying. While the club’s cautious approach to avoid overpaying is understandable, there is a fine line between financial prudence and missed opportunities. The fear is that Newcastle may be left behind by their rivals, who have been more aggressive in the transfer market.

At the same time, there is hope that the club’s meticulous strategy will pay off in the long run. Securing a player like Guehi could be a game-changer, and if the right-wing position is also strengthened, Newcastle could emerge from this window with a more balanced and competitive squad.

Ultimately, the final days of the window will be crucial. If Newcastle can pull off a few key signings and hold onto their prized assets, the concerns of the fans may be alleviated. Until then, the sense of unease will continue to linger around St James’ Park.