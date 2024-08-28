Journalist: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms – Napoli Negotiations Intensify

Chelsea Eye Osimhen Transfer: Personal Terms Agreed, Talks with Napoli Ongoing

Chelsea are edging closer to securing the services of Napoli’s prolific striker, Victor Osimhen, with personal terms reportedly agreed between the player and the Premier League club. The Nigerian international, who has been a top target for Chelsea throughout the summer, seems eager to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Personal Terms Agreed with Osimhen

The Blues have been pursuing the 25-year-old striker, but negotiations have been complicated by Napoli’s steadfast demand for the full €130 million release clause. While this obstacle remains, Chelsea have made significant progress by reaching a “general understanding” with Osimhen over personal terms.

Football transfer expert Rudy Galetti shared the latest developments, stating: “Chelsea have reached a general understanding on personal terms with Victor Osimhen. The Premier League club is ready to discuss a proposal with Napoli for the striker.”

This agreement marks a crucial step forward, as it signals Osimhen’s readiness to join the London side. Galetti further added, “Personal terms are no longer an issue, with the striker eager to join Chelsea.”

🚨🤝 #Chelsea have reached a general understanding on personal terms with Victor #Osimhen. 💰 The 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 club is ready to discuss a proposal with #Napoli for the 🇳🇬 ST. ❌ A move to 🇸🇦 is not an option, as the teams interested are no longer in the race. 🔜 More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/fITQIb9GL1 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 27, 2024

Negotiations with Napoli Enter Crucial Stage

With personal terms settled, the focus now shifts to negotiations between Chelsea and Napoli. Talks have reportedly reached a critical juncture, with payment terms being the primary topic of discussion. Chelsea are still keen on including a player in the deal to potentially lower the cash component.

Galetti emphasised the importance of these discussions: “Now it’s up to the clubs: talks between Napoli and Chelsea are at a key stage, with payment terms under discussion.”

Saudi Pro League Interest Cools Off

Chelsea have managed to fend off competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, but there were lingering concerns about a potential bid from the Saudi Pro League. However, Galetti provided some reassurance, noting that Saudi interest has waned for now.

“To date, no Saudi Pro League team is in the race for Osimhen. That’s something that could change after the market closes in Europe in case of no agreement between Napoli and Chelsea. The Saudi window will remain open, but, as of now, Victor is no longer a target for the Saudi Pro League,” Galetti explained.

This development allows Chelsea to focus on finalising their negotiations with Napoli without the immediate threat of Saudi competition looming over the deal.

Conclusion: Chelsea Remain Confident

As things stand, Chelsea are in a strong position to secure Victor Osimhen’s signature. While the agreement on personal terms is a positive development, the completion of the deal hinges on the club’s ability to negotiate favourable terms with Napoli. Fans at Stamford Bridge will be eagerly awaiting further updates as the transfer window progresses.