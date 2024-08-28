Report: Blackburn Ready to Swoop for Rangers Playmaker

Todd Cantwell Set for Blackburn Move: Rangers Eye Financial Relief

Rangers are poised for a flurry of activity as the transfer window nears its end, with one notable departure likely to be Todd Cantwell. The midfielder once heralded as a significant coup for the Glasgow giants, appears to be on his way back to England, with Blackburn Rovers leading the chase for his signature.

Cantwell Ready for Exit After Struggles in Glasgow

Despite being a key player for Rangers last season, Cantwell has struggled to find his footing in Glasgow. Sources close to the player suggest that he has not settled well in the Scottish Premiership, leading to frustrations both on and off the pitch. His discontent came to a head after a conversation with manager Phillipe Clement, who greenlit his exit, allowing the former Norwich City man to seek pastures new.

Blackburn Rovers have expressed serious interest, reigniting their pursuit of Cantwell after missing out on him last summer. The Championship club previously bid £1.5 million for his services, but Rangers are now seeking closer to £2.5 million to facilitate the deal.

Cantwell Keen on Blackburn Move

Cantwell’s desire to return to England is well-documented, with the playmaker eager to revitalise a career that once saw him touted as one of England’s brightest prospects. Sources confirm that he favours a switch to Blackburn, seeing it as an opportunity to reignite the form that once had Liverpool considering a £30 million move for him.

For Rangers, moving Cantwell on represents a chance to reduce their wage bill significantly, as the 26-year-old is among the highest earners at the club. While his departure might be disappointing for some fans, it is a necessary step for a squad that needs financial flexibility to bring in new talent.

Blackburn Ready to Revive Cantwell’s Career

Blackburn’s pursuit of Cantwell highlights their belief in his potential, despite his recent struggles. The club’s interest last summer shows that they have been long-time admirers of the midfielder, and this move could provide the fresh start that Cantwell desperately needs. With talks ongoing, it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee that satisfies all parties, but Blackburn are clearly keen to get this deal over the line.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

When he arrived from Norwich, there was genuine excitement that he could be the creative spark the Rangers midfield needed. His talent was evident, and for a time, it seemed he might be the player to make a difference in the Scottish Premiership. But it’s clear now that something didn’t click for him in Glasgow.

Cantwell’s struggles to adapt to life in Scotland are a stark reminder of the challenges English players sometimes face when moving north of the border. The physicality of the league, the intensity of the Old Firm rivalry, and perhaps even the weather – all factors that can make or break a player’s time at Rangers. It’s a shame he couldn’t find his form there, but it will be even more frustrating that they’re now set to lose him for a fraction of what he was once worth.

The fee Rangers are seeking – around £2.5 million – is a far cry from the £30 million valuations bandied about during his time at Norwich when Liverpool were sniffing around. It’s hard not to feel that this is a case of unfulfilled potential, both for Cantwell and for Rangers.

From a financial perspective, it’s understandable that the club needs to lighten the wage bill, especially with new signings on the horizon. But from a footballing perspective, losing a player of Cantwell’s talent, even if he hasn’t fully shown it here, feels like a missed opportunity.