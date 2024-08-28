Report: Nottingham Forest Plot Late Move for £25m Ajax Star

Nottingham Forest Eye Ajax’s Brian Brobbey as Transfer Window Nears End

As the summer transfer window approaches its final days, Nottingham Forest are making last-ditch efforts to bolster their attacking options. After a deal for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah fell through due to personal terms, Forest have turned their attention to Ajax’s Brian Brobbey, a striker who has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United. As reported by the Mirror.

Brobbey: A Premier League Opportunity

Brian Brobbey, a 22-year-old Dutch striker, has emerged as a potential target for Nottingham Forest. With Ajax looking to offload players to make room for new signings, Brobbey could be available for around £25 million. His record of 22 goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances last season highlights his potential, and his interest in moving to the Premier League adds to the intrigue.

It’s worth noting that Brobbey has previously been linked with Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag reportedly considered bringing him to Old Trafford. However, Brobbey rejected the opportunity to reunite with his former Ajax boss, which raises questions about his preferences and ambitions. Despite this, the Dutchman remains a highly sought-after talent, and Nottingham Forest could provide him with the Premier League lifeline he’s been waiting for.

Forest’s Striker Search Continues

Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of a striker has been anything but straightforward. The collapse of the Nketiah deal was a significant setback, and with time running out, the club must act swiftly. Brobbey presents an intriguing option, especially with Ajax needing to offload players to secure their own targets, such as Wout Weghorst from Burnley and potentially Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The potential move for Brobbey underscores Forest’s determination to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. With the striker market proving to be unpredictable, Forest’s focus on Brobbey could be a smart move if they manage to secure his signature before the deadline.

A Strategic Move for Both Clubs

For Ajax, selling Brobbey could provide the necessary funds to finalise their transfer targets, while for Nottingham Forest, landing a promising young striker with Premier League aspirations could be the boost they need. As the transfer window edges closer to closing, this is a story to watch.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Brian Brobbey’s Performance Data

Brian Brobbey’s performance data, as illustrated by Fbref, paints a compelling picture of a forward who excels in various attacking metrics but has room for improvement in possession and defensive contributions. This radar chart highlights Brobbey’s strengths and areas where he may need to refine his game as he seeks to make an impact at the highest level.

Attacking Excellence

Brobbey’s attacking stats are nothing short of elite. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) place him in the 97th percentile compared to other forwards, reflecting his knack for getting into high-quality scoring positions. Moreover, his expected assisted goals (xAG) combined with npxG sit at a remarkable 98th percentile, underscoring his dual threat as both a scorer and a creator. His shot-creating actions and assist numbers are also impressive, sitting at the 93rd and 96th percentiles, respectively. These metrics indicate that Brobbey is a forward who can drive his team’s attacking play effectively.

Possession and Defensive Metrics

However, Brobbey’s possession and defensive numbers suggest that there is room for growth. His pass completion rate is relatively low at 48th percentile, indicating that his link-up play might need refinement. His progressive passes and carries are solid but not spectacular, sitting in the 83rd and 78th percentiles, which shows he can advance play but isn’t the primary playmaker. Defensively, Brobbey’s stats, such as his low percentile rankings for tackles and interceptions (1st percentile) and clearances (33rd percentile), suggest he is not heavily involved in defensive duties.

Future Prospects

In conclusion, Brian Brobbey’s stats highlight a forward with exceptional attacking abilities, but he will need to improve his all-around game, particularly in possession and defensive contributions, to excel at the highest level. His potential move to the Premier League will be fascinating to watch, as his strengths align well with the demands of top-flight football.