Leicester City Close to Signing Bilal El Khannouss Amid Transfer Deadline Rush

Leicester City are edging closer to a significant addition to their squad with a £19.5 million bid for Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. As Friday’s transfer deadline looms, the Foxes are keen to bolster their attacking options, with El Khannouss, a 20-year-old Morocco international, being a prime target. According to The Telegraph, Genk is expected to accept Leicester’s latest offer, marking a potential breakthrough in what has been a challenging transfer window.

Strengthening the Attack

Manager Steve Cooper’s search for attacking reinforcements extends beyond El Khannouss. Leicester have been frustrated in their attempts to sign players like Matías Soulé, Wilfried Zaha, Armando Broja, Fotis Ioannidis, and Gabriel Sara. Despite these setbacks, the addition of El Khannouss could provide the creative spark in midfield that Cooper desperately needs. While Leicester are still on the hunt for a No 9 forward, El Khannouss’ arrival would offer a blend of guile and technical ability in the midfield, addressing one of the team’s key needs.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Leicester City fans will be buoyed by the potential signing of Bilal El Khannouss. The young Moroccan midfielder is exactly the kind of player Leicester need to add creativity in the middle of the park. However, concerns linger over the club’s ability to secure a No 9 striker before the transfer window shuts. Fans will be watching closely, hoping that Cooper can pull off another deal to strengthen the forward line. The frustration of missing out on other targets, such as Zaha and Broja, may temper expectations, but El Khannouss’ arrival could be the spark Leicester need to push for promotion.