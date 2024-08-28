Report: Premier League Clubs in Race for Brazilian Star

Wolves and Nottingham Forest Vie for Andre’s Signature

Interest Peaks in Fluminense’s Midfield Maestro

As the transfer window edges closer to its finale, the race intensifies for Fluminense’s midfielder Andre. According to a recent scoop by Football Transfers, “Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the sides looking at Fluminense midfielder Andre, FootballTransfers can confirm.” This Brazilian talent has quickly turned heads in the Premier League, presenting a more cost-effective alternative in this inflated market.

Premier League’s New Target

Football Transfers reports, “We understand that a deal for Andre would be worth somewhere between €25 million and €30 million but it’s possible now that it would be at an even cheaper rate.” With his contract set to expire in December 2026, this development places additional pressure on Fluminense to consider forthcoming offers.

Competition Heats Up

While a deal with Fulham fell through earlier in the window, Andre’s desire to play in the Premier League remains unshaken. Despite his young age, Andre has amassed 175 appearances for Fluminense, showing a robustness and skill maturity beyond his years. His resilience and playmaking abilities make him an appealing target for clubs looking to bolster their midfield without breaking the bank.

Strategic Moves by Forest and Wolves

As Wolves steps up their pursuit, Nottingham Forest has also entered direct talks to secure the Brazilian’s services. This tactical manoeuvring by both clubs highlights their strategic planning, recognising Andre’s potential to adapt and excel in the fast-paced Premier League environment.