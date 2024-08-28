Late Drama: Bowen’s Deflection Sends West Ham Past Bournemouth

West Ham’s Late Triumph Over Bournemouth Secures League Cup Progression

Hammers Edge Out Bournemouth in Dramatic Style

West Ham United clinched a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup, courtesy of a dramatic and somewhat controversial late goal against Premier League rivals Bournemouth. As the match edged towards the inevitability of a penalty shootout, the breakthrough came in the 88th minute. A shot from Mohammed Kudus took a fortunate deflection off Jarrod Bowen, sending the ball past Bournemouth’s goalkeeper Neto to secure a 1-0 win for the Hammers.

Bournemouth’s VAR Frustration Continues

The Cherries were left to rue their misfortune, especially given their recent experience with VAR. While VAR was not in use for this League Cup fixture, Bournemouth’s coaching staff felt strongly that Bowen’s involvement in the goal was questionable, suggesting the ball had struck his arm. Without VAR to review the incident, however, the goal stood, much to Bournemouth’s visible frustration. This follows their frustration from the weekend when VAR denied them a late winner against Newcastle due to a contentious handball decision involving Dango Ouattara.

Missed Opportunities for the Cherries

Despite the defeat, Bournemouth had shown promise throughout the match, creating the more dangerous chances. Marcus Tavernier came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock with a superb inswinging free-kick that struck the post. Lukasz Fabianski, the West Ham goalkeeper, was called into action multiple times, making an impressive save from Tavernier and another key intervention to deny a clever flick by Ouattara.

Bournemouth’s resilience and creativity suggested they could turn the match in their favour, but their finishing let them down. The Cherries will certainly reflect on how they failed to convert their promising build-up play into goals, allowing West Ham the chance to steal victory.

West Ham’s New Faces Show Promise

For West Ham, the match marked the first start for summer signing Niclas Fullkrug, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for £27 million. Although his performance was subdued, with his only notable effort being a tame header into Neto’s arms, Fullkrug showed glimpses of his potential. He demonstrated good vision to set up Crysencio Summerville, another recent addition to the Hammers’ squad. However, Summerville, who had been highly impressive in the Championship with Leeds United last season, was unable to capitalise, shooting off target in a golden opportunity.

As the game teetered towards a penalty shootout, it was Bowen’s decisive touch that handed West Ham the win. Though denied earlier by a fine save from Neto, Bowen’s fortuitous deflection secured the Hammers’ progression in the League Cup, leaving Bournemouth to ponder their exit from the competition.

A Step Forward for West Ham, Questions for Bournemouth

This victory will boost West Ham’s morale as they look to build momentum in both the League Cup and the Premier League. Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side faces the challenge of bouncing back from another frustrating result. The Cherries’ performances have shown promise, but the inability to find the net consistently remains a concern. As the season progresses, both sides will look to refine their strategies, with West Ham aiming to capitalise on their winning form and Bournemouth seeking the consistency needed to turn their potential into victories.