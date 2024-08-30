Report: Chelsea Survive Swiss Scare in Europa Conference

Chelsea Secure Progression Despite Scare in Switzerland

Chelsea advanced to the league phase of the Europa Conference League, narrowly overcoming a second-leg scare against Servette in Switzerland. Although the Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat on the night, their 3-2 aggregate victory ensured their place in the next stage of the competition. This result, while far from a commanding performance, will be seen as a vital step in a season of rebuilding under Enzo Maresca.

Nkunku’s Penalty Extends Chelsea’s Lead

Coming into the match with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea knew they had to manage the game carefully. Enzo Maresca’s side got off to a promising start, with Christopher Nkunku converting a penalty in the 14th minute after Mykhailo Mudryk was fouled by Keigo Tsunemoto. This goal seemed to put the tie beyond the reach of Servette, giving Chelsea a comfortable three-goal cushion.

However, the Swiss side was not about to go quietly. Just 18 minutes later, Jeremy Guillemenot took advantage of a lapse in Chelsea’s defence, slotting home after receiving a precise pass from Dereck Kutesa. The goal breathed life into the hosts, setting the stage for a more competitive second half.

Servette Fight Back but Fall Short

Servette, fuelled by the support of their home crowd, continued to press Chelsea, looking for the goals that could level the aggregate score. Their efforts were rewarded when substitutes Miroslav Stevanovic and Enzo Crivelli combined, with Crivelli heading in Stevanovic’s cross to put Servette ahead on the night. The goal brought Servette within touching distance of extra time, but despite their best efforts, they couldn’t find the crucial third goal.

Chelsea’s defence, though shaky at times, held firm under pressure, ensuring that their early work in London did not go to waste. As the clock ticked down, Servette’s hopes faded, and Chelsea secured their progression with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Madueke and Maresca Face Busy Season Ahead

Noni Madueke, who has been in scintillating form, will be a player to watch in the coming months. Fresh off the back of a hat-trick in the 6-2 demolition of Wolves, Madueke’s call-up to the England squad is a testament to his growing influence. He nearly added to his tally in Geneva, but was thwarted by some resolute defending.

For Maresca, this victory is crucial not just for the club’s European ambitions, but also for managing a squad that has seen significant changes over the summer. The departure of Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of 10 new signings have left Chelsea with a bloated squad. With the transfer window closing, the future of key players such as Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell hangs in the balance.

This progression in the Conference League offers Maresca the opportunity to rotate his squad and keep fringe players involved. The upcoming league phase, which promises at least six more matches, could prove vital in maintaining harmony within the squad while challenging on multiple fronts.

Looking Ahead: The Draw and Format of the Conference League

Attention now turns to the draw for the league phase of the Conference League, set to take place on Friday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. Chelsea will be keen to see who they will face as they continue their European journey in this new and unfamiliar competition.

The format of the Conference League differs slightly from the more prestigious Champions League and Europa League. Each team will play six opponents in the group stage, three at home and three away. The top eight teams will advance directly to the last 16, while the teams finishing between ninth and 24th will enter a knockout phase play-off, adding another layer of complexity to the competition.

For Chelsea, the focus remains on progress and ensuring that the mistakes of last season are not repeated. The Europa Conference League may not be the competition the club is used to competing in, but it offers a valuable opportunity to rebuild and refocus under Maresca’s leadership.