Ornstein: Brentford Striker Agrees Terms with Saudi Club

Brentford Face Uncertain Future as Ivan Toney Nears Al Ahli Move

Ivan Toney’s impending transfer to Al Ahli marks a significant shift not only for Brentford but for the Premier League as a whole. The 28-year-old striker, who has been instrumental in Brentford’s rise, is on the verge of joining the Saudi Pro League club after agreeing to personal terms and undergoing a medical.

A Major Loss for Brentford

Brentford’s decision to sell Toney, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer, is understandable from a business perspective. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, “Brentford would prefer to sell Toney this summer for what they regard as fair market value.” Toney has been a talismanic figure for the Bees, netting 72 goals in 141 appearances since joining from Peterborough United in 2020. His departure leaves a significant void in Brentford’s attack, particularly with the club’s record signing, Igor Thiago, sidelined until late 2024 due to a knee injury.

Al Ahli’s Growing Ambitions

Toney’s move to Al Ahli is emblematic of the Saudi Pro League’s growing influence in global football. Al Ahli, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has already secured high-profile signings such as Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, and Edouard Mendy. Toney, following in the footsteps of Jordan Henderson, would become only the second senior England international to make the switch to Saudi Arabia, further underscoring the league’s ambition to attract top talent.

A Complex Situation for Brentford

Brentford now faces the challenge of navigating the upcoming season without their leading striker. Toney’s absence in the opening fixtures against Crystal Palace and Liverpool was already felt, and his departure could complicate Brentford’s plans for the season. While they have shown resilience in the past, replacing a player of Toney’s calibre is no easy task.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it raises broader questions about the sustainability of Premier League clubs in the face of lucrative offers from emerging leagues. For Brentford, the focus will now shift to finding a suitable replacement, a task made more difficult by the timing and circumstances of Toney’s departure.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Toney has been more than just a prolific goal scorer; he’s been the heartbeat of the team. His ability to lead the line, hold up play, and convert chances has been instrumental in Brentford’s success since their promotion to the Premier League. Seeing him go, especially to a league that is rapidly buying up talent from Europe, feels like a blow to the club’s identity and ambitions.

The timing couldn’t be worse. With Igor Thiago out until late 2024, they’re left with a gaping hole in attack. The club has always prided itself on shrewd recruitment and finding hidden gems, but replacing Toney with the same quality and influence he brought is an enormous challenge. It’s hard not to feel frustrated, not just at the loss of such a pivotal player, but also at the reality that even clubs like Brentford are not immune to the financial power of leagues like the Saudi Pro League.

They’ve been on a remarkable journey with Toney leading the line, and his departure is a stark reminder of the challenges smaller clubs face in holding onto their best talents. The hope now is that the club can reinvest wisely and continue to build on the progress they’ve made, but there’s no denying that this is a setback that could take time to overcome.