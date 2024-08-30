Report: Leicester City Secure Genk Midfielder in £21m Deal

Leicester Capture Genk Star El Khannouss in £21m Deal

Leicester City have made a significant statement in the transfer market by securing the services of Bilal El Khannouss, the highly-rated attacking midfielder from Genk, for a reported fee of £21 million.

We have agreed terms for the transfer of Bilal El Khannouss 🤩 — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 29, 2024

Rising Star Joins Premier League Giants

The 20-year-old prodigy, who penned a four-year contract with the Foxes, brings with him an impressive résumé. El Khannouss was named the Belgian Pro League’s Young Player of the Season for 2023-24, a testament to his burgeoning talent. Additionally, his international credentials are solid, having been part of Morocco’s bronze-winning squad at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

From Belgium to the World Stage

El Khannouss, who was born in Belgium, began his footballing journey at Anderlecht before making his mark at Genk. Last season, he was a key figure for the club, making 51 appearances across all competitions. His performances also earned him a spot in Morocco’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the team made a historic run to the semi-finals.

Excitement and Ambition at King Power Stadium

Upon signing, El Khannouss expressed his enthusiasm for joining Leicester, stating, “I’m very happy. Leicester City is a big club in England, and it’s always a dream for a young guy like me to play in the Premier League, so I’m very excited and I hope to achieve big things here.” His early interactions with the club have left him optimistic, adding, “I talked with the manager, and I immediately had a good feeling with the club.”

Transfer Saga and Genk’s Reaction

El Khannouss’ move to Leicester was not without its drama. Reports from Belgium suggested that the midfielder had abstained from training since Monday to push through the transfer to King Power Stadium. Reflecting on the situation, Genk’s coach, Thorsten Fink, remarked, “With a bit more experience, he might have handled it a bit differently in the past few days.”

As Leicester prepare to host Aston Villa in the Premier League this Saturday, all eyes will be on whether their new signing can make an immediate impact. The Foxes have garnered just one point from their opening two fixtures, and the addition of El Khannouss could provide the spark they need.