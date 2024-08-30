Report: Everton Offload Striker to Marseille with Future Sale Clause

Marseille Sign Everton Striker Maupay in Season-Long Loan Deal

In a move that feels both inevitable and overdue, Everton have offloaded Neal Maupay to French side Marseille on a season-long loan. The deal includes an obligation to buy in 2025, bringing a rather forgettable chapter at Goodison Park to an end.

Maupay arrived at Everton in 2022 from Brighton, with expectations that he might add some much-needed firepower to the Toffees’ attack. However, with just one goal in 32 appearances, it’s safe to say those hopes never materialised. The Frenchman found himself surplus to requirements under Sean Dyche, failing to feature in either of Everton’s first two Premier League matches this season.

Interestingly, Maupay reunites with Roberto de Zerbi in Marseille, the manager under whom he arguably played some of his best football during their time together at Brighton. The French club seems to be banking on a revival of that form, as they continue to strengthen their squad with notable signings like Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Meanwhile, Everton’s own transfer dealings have seen the arrival of Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye, and Tim Iroegbunam. As the transfer window edges closer to its conclusion, the Toffees are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala.