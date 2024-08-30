Ornstein: Forest Close to Securing West Ham Midfielder on Loan

Nottingham Forest Close to Securing James Ward-Prowse on Loan from West Ham

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of adding another significant piece to their summer transfer puzzle with the impending arrival of James Ward-Prowse on loan from West Ham United. According to David Ornstein in The Athletic, the deal is a straight loan, agreed in principle, that would see the England international make the switch to the City Ground after falling out of favour under West Ham’s new head coach, Julen Lopetegui.

Ward-Prowse’s journey from Southampton to West Ham last summer, for a fee of £30 million, was met with high expectations. However, his limited playing time this season—just 16 minutes as a substitute in the opening match against Aston Villa—has left both player and club looking for alternatives. With West Ham signing Guido Rodriguez and exploring other midfield options, Ward-Prowse’s opportunities at the London Stadium appear to have diminished significantly.

This move represents a potential fresh start for Ward-Prowse, who, despite making 52 appearances and scoring seven goals for West Ham last season, has struggled to make an impact under Lopetegui. His experience and set-piece prowess could prove invaluable for Forest as they aim to solidify their position in the Premier League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Securing a player of James Ward-Prowse’s calibre on loan is a significant coup. His reputation as one of the Premier League’s best set-piece specialists is well deserved, and his experience at both club and international levels adds a layer of quality and leadership to the Forest midfield.

Given Forest’s nine new signings this summer, including midfielders Elliot Anderson and Marko Stamenic, the addition of Ward-Prowse could be the final piece of the puzzle. His ability to dictate play, combined with his goal-scoring threat from dead-ball situations, will be crucial in tight matches where Forest need that extra bit of quality to make the difference.

The club’s ambition in this transfer window has been clear, and the potential arrival of Ward-Prowse underscores that. It’s a signal that Forest are not just aiming to survive in the Premier League but to compete and build a foundation for sustained success.