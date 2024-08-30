Rangers vs Man United, Tottenham: Europa League Fixtures Revealed

Rangers to Face Manchester United and Tottenham in New Europa League Format

Europa League Gets a New Look

The Europa League is back with a fresh twist, and Rangers are set to face familiar foes in the revamped competition. The Scottish Premiership side will go head-to-head with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in a new league phase format, which sees the traditional group stages scrapped in favour of a more dynamic approach. Rangers will host Spurs at Ibrox, while Manchester United will welcome the Scottish giants to Old Trafford, marking their first encounter in 14 years.

New Format Explained

This year, the Europa League has introduced a radical overhaul, similar to the recent changes in the Champions League. Instead of the usual group stage, teams will now compete in a ‘league phase’, playing eight matches each. The expanded format features 36 teams, with each club playing four home and four away fixtures against opponents from different seeding pots. The top eight teams will automatically progress to the last 16, while those finishing ninth to 24th will enter a two-legged knockout play-off for a chance to advance. Unfortunately, those finishing 25th or lower will see their European journey end without a lifeline in the Conference League.

Manchester United’s Europa League Journey

Manchester United will face a series of challenging fixtures in this new format. Alongside their encounter with Rangers, United will also travel to Fenerbahce, marking a reunion with former manager José Mourinho. Additionally, the Red Devils are set to play Porto away, another of Mourinho’s former clubs. United’s fixtures are as follows:

Rangers (H)

Porto (A)

PAOK (H)

Fenerbahce (A)

Bodo/Glimt (H)

Viktoria Plzen (A)

FC Twente (H)

FCSB (A)

Rangers’ Path to Glory

Rangers will have to navigate a tough set of fixtures if they are to advance in this newly formatted competition. Aside from hosting Tottenham and traveling to Old Trafford, Rangers will face a challenging away trip to Olympiakos, the reigning Conference League champions, and a visit to French side Nice. Rangers’ fixtures include:

Tottenham (H)

Manchester United (A)

Lyon (H)

Olympiakos (A)

Union SG (H)

Malmo (A)

FCSB (H)

Nice (A)

Tottenham’s European Challenge

Tottenham Hotspur will also be tested in the Europa League’s league phase. After visiting Rangers, Spurs will host Roma and face away trips to Galatasaray and Hoffenheim, among others. Tottenham’s fixtures are:

Roma (H)

Rangers (A)

AZ Alkmaar (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Elfsborg (H)

Hoffenheim (A)

What’s Next?

The new format has certainly added an extra layer of intrigue and competition to the Europa League, making it more akin to a mini league than the traditional group stage setup. With the fixtures now set, fans can look forward to a series of thrilling match-ups. The Europa League action kicks off on 25-26 September, with the league phase stretching until 30 January, offering a longer period of European football to enjoy. The Conference League, meanwhile, will follow its own schedule, beginning on 3 October and running until 19 December.

With these exciting changes and high-profile clashes on the horizon, British football fans are in for a treat as Rangers, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur all look to make their mark on the continental stage.