Wolves Secure Rising Star Andre on Deadline Day

Wolverhampton Wanderers Secure Signing of Brazilian Midfielder Andre

In a decisive move on deadline day, Wolverhampton Wanderers have welcomed Brazilian midfielder Andre to their ranks from Fluminense, bolstering their squad with a fresh yet experienced talent. At just 23 years old, Andre steps onto the Premier League stage, joining fellow Brazilians Joao Gomes and Pedro Lima, who have made similar transitions from Brazil to the English top-flight.

Rising Through the Ranks

Andre’s footballing voyage began at the tender age of 12 with Fluminense. Maturing through their youth system, he made his first senior appearance at 19. His breakout season came in 2021 when he cemented his place in the team and notched his inaugural senior goal—a dramatic winner against local adversaries Flamengo.

Champion’s Pedigree

The following years were laden with success for Andre and his club. In 2023, he played a pivotal role in Fluminense’s historic Copa Libertadores victory over Boca Juniors. This triumph was followed by a Club World Cup face-off against Manchester City and a subsequent win in the Recopa Sudamericana. His tenure in Brazil was studded with six significant trophies, including two Taca Guanabara and Campeonato Carioca titles each.

“It feels like a long time in the making. He’s got the same agent as Joao Gomes and is a player we talked about when we did Joao. We hadn’t been in a financial position in other windows to do it, when we were interested. It’s one that I thought we were going to miss out on, so I’m unbelievably excited to have him come and join us,” said Sporting Director Matt Hobbs.

Premier League Prospects

Andre’s recent performances include a notable 2-0 victory over Clube Atletico Mineiro, ensuring that he arrives at Molineux in optimal form. This readiness, combined with his robust style of play—characterised by strong tackling and diligent work in midfield—promises to make him a valuable asset to Wolves’ squad.

“He works hard, wins his tackles and picks up second balls. He’s physically good and we think he’ll thrive in the Premier League, similar to how Joao has. Our midfield now feels like a real strength of ours,” Hobbs added, highlighting the physical attributes Andre brings to the table.

“I want the fans to be excited about it, but remember when Joao came across, he had six months to sit under Mario and Ruben and get used to the country and the Premier League with minutes off the bench. We’ve got to give players the time to settle,” Hobbs mentioned, tempering expectations with a note on the adjustment period often required by overseas signings.

A Bright Future Ahead

Andre’s arrival isn’t just a testament to his own abilities but also signals Wolves’ ambitions. With a history of lifting trophies at a young age, his career trajectory points upward, aligning with the club’s long-term vision.

“You can never have enough players that have won trophies. But it’s a player that we’re picking on the way up, he’s not coming to having won his trophies on the way down. He’s won trophies at a young age and he’s still on the way up and still wants to learn and grow and commit and be part of the project,” concluded Hobbs, echoing the optimism surrounding Andre’s signing.

Andre’s integration into the Premier League will be eagerly watched by fans and pundits alike, as Wolves look to consolidate their midfield strength with his fresh, trophy-laden dynamism.