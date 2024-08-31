Ivan Toney’s Stunning £40M Move to Al-Ahli

Ivan Toney Makes a High-Profile Move to Al-Ahli from Brentford

A Striking Transfer

In a significant move for the football world, Brentford’s star striker Ivan Toney has transferred to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. The deal, sealing at around £40 million, was finalised early Saturday following Friday’s confirmation of the accepted bid. This transfer marks a new chapter for the 28-year-old who has had a profound impact at Brentford since his arrival in 2020.

He speaks the “ball hitting the back of the net” language 🥅 Welcome to Al-Ahli, Ivan Toney! 💚#WelcomeToney pic.twitter.com/O83PoFCoYX — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) August 30, 2024

Legacy at Brentford

During his tenure with the Bees, Toney’s performance was nothing short of remarkable. Brentford boss Thomas Frank shared his thoughts on Toney’s contribution to the team: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Ivan over the last four years,” he said. “He has averaged more than one goal every two games, which is an unbelievable number.”

Frank further emphasised, “On the pitch, he has been a fantastic goalscorer, link-up player, and leader. He has pushed the team, the squad, and himself.” The high praise culminated in Frank’s parting words, “Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend.”

International Spotlight

Ivan Toney’s prowess on the field also extended to the international stage. He was a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad at Euro 2024. Although limited to late substitutions, his participation was crucial, especially in high-pressure situations such as the shootout victory over Switzerland. Here, he memorably scored a penalty by confidently staring down the goalkeeper, not once glancing at the ball.

His last full season at Brentford was marked by a strong comeback, netting 20 goals in the 2022-23 Premier League season and adding four more in the early games of the following season, after returning from an eight-month suspension due to breaches of FA betting rules.

Looking Forward

Ivan Toney’s shift to Al-Ahli not only represents a significant change in his career trajectory but also highlights the growing allure of the Saudi Pro League as a destination for top-tier talent. As Toney prepares to bring his formidable skills to a new audience, the football world will keenly watch to see how this striker will continue to evolve and impact the game at his new club.

In sum, Ivan Toney’s move from Brentford to Al-Ahli encapsulates more than just a transfer; it’s a landmark event that underscores the dynamic nature of football careers and the global connections within the sport.