Ajax Wonderkid Joins Wolves To Boost Attack

Carlos Forbs Set for Wolves Move: Ajax Winger Nears Medical

Wolves’ Bold Bid for Ajax Talent

Carlos Forbs, the highly-regarded Ajax winger, is on the verge of a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 20-year-old Portugal youth international is set to undergo a medical, as Wolves push to secure a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €13.5 million (£11.4 million). This bold approach reflects Wolves’ ambitions despite a challenging financial landscape.

Forbs’ Journey: From Manchester City to Ajax

Forbs began his football journey at Manchester City, where he spent eight years developing his skills in their esteemed youth system. His potential was quickly recognised, leading to a transfer to Ajax in 2023. At Ajax, Forbs made 38 appearances and netted four goals, showcasing his ability to compete at a high level in European football.

Carlos Forbs becomes our final signing of the summer transfer window✍️ — Wolves (@Wolves) August 30, 2024

Wolves Strengthen Squad with Forbs

Despite financial constraints, Wolves have been active in the transfer market, with Forbs potentially becoming their seventh signing of the summer. His addition would follow the likes of Rodrigo Gomes and Tommy Doyle, as Gary O’Neil seeks to bolster the squad with youthful talent.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Carlos Forbs: Performance Data and Stats

Carlos Forbs, an emerging talent currently linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, has shown a range of skills and attributes that make him a compelling prospect for any Premier League side. As illustrated by the performance data from the last 365 days, Forbs has played 881 minutes, predominantly in an attacking midfield or winger role. His stats, provided by FBref, offer a deeper insight into his capabilities on the pitch.

Strengths in Attacking Metrics

Forbs’ attacking prowess stands out, particularly in expected goals plus expected assisted goals (xG + xAG), where he ranks in the 60th percentile. His shot-creating actions (55th percentile) and non-penalty expected goals (63rd percentile) further underline his ability to contribute offensively. With a 65th percentile ranking in assists, Forbs demonstrates a well-rounded attacking game, suggesting that he can both score and create opportunities.

Defensive and Possession Contributions

Defensively, Forbs shows significant tenacity. His percentile rankings in key defensive actions, such as clearances (77), tackles plus interceptions (91), and the percentage of dribblers tackled (86), indicate a player who is not only diligent in attack but also capable of disrupting opponents. His aerial prowess, although less dominant (3rd percentile in aerials won), suggests an area for development.

On the ball, Forbs is highly effective in progressing play, ranking in the 95th percentile for progressive carries and the 74th percentile for successful take-ons. His ability to move the ball forward and break through lines could be a valuable asset for Wolves.

Carlos Forbs’ performance data paints a picture of a versatile and industrious player, one who could add depth and dynamism to Wolves’ attacking options. Credit to FBref for the detailed statistical insights.