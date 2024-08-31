Nottingham Forest Snap Up Premier League Star Ward-Prowse in Stunning Loan Deal

Nottingham Forest Secures James Ward-Prowse on Loan from West Ham United

Ward-Prowse Joins Nottingham Forest on Loan

Nottingham Forest is excited to announce the acquisition of James Ward-Prowse from West Ham United on a season-long loan deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The highly regarded midfielder brings his vast Premier League experience, having amassed 381 top-flight appearances, to the City Ground.

A Premier League Veteran with a Knack for Dead-Ball Mastery

Ward-Prowse, renowned for his exceptional dead-ball prowess and pinpoint passing, made 37 appearances for West Ham last season. His contributions included seven goals and seven assists, along with four assists in the UEFA Europa League. This move to Nottingham Forest follows a summer transfer to West Ham, which came after a stellar individual season at Southampton. Despite Southampton’s relegation, Ward-Prowse’s nine goals and four assists highlighted his importance to the team.

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of James Ward-Prowse ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 30, 2024

A Long and Storied Career at Southampton

Before his move to West Ham, Ward-Prowse spent his entire career at Southampton, making a total of 410 appearances after joining the club’s academy at just eight years old. His departure from St. Mary’s marked the end of a lengthy and successful association with the Saints, where he became a crucial figure in the squad.

International Experience and New Beginnings

On the international stage, Ward-Prowse has earned 11 caps for England, making his debut in 2017 against Germany and scoring his first international goal in a World Cup qualifier against San Marino in 2021.

Upon signing with Nottingham Forest, Ward-Prowse expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m delighted to be here. When the opportunity to join Forest arose, I knew it was a fantastic chance to showcase what I can do.”

A Positive Reception from Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest’s Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, shared his excitement about the new signing: “We’re thrilled to welcome James Ward-Prowse to Nottingham Forest. His talent and leadership qualities are well known throughout the Premier League, and we’re confident he’ll make an immediate impact both on and off the pitch.”

Looking Forward

With this move, Ward-Prowse is eager to contribute to Nottingham Forest’s ambitions in the Premier League. His experience and skill set are expected to enhance the team’s performance as they aim for a successful season.