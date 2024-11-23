Report: Arsenal Lead Race for Young Spanish Star

Arsenal fans are no strangers to bold moves in the transfer market, and Mikel Arteta’s interest in Malaga’s Antonio Cordero could be yet another statement of intent. As reported by Caught Offside, the 18-year-old winger, currently plying his trade in Spain’s second tier, has emerged as a top priority for the Gunners. With a plethora of European giants also in the mix, Arsenal’s proactive approach could be pivotal.

Why Cordero Fits Arsenal’s Vision

Arteta’s commitment to building a youthful, dynamic squad has been evident in recent signings like Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. The potential acquisition of Cordero aligns perfectly with this strategy. Known for his versatility, the young Spaniard is primarily a left-winger but is equally comfortable on the right.

So far this season, Cordero has impressed with three goals and three assists in just 12 appearances for Malaga. These numbers, while modest, hint at a raw talent capable of thriving in a more competitive environment. His ability to contribute both creatively and in front of goal could make him a valuable asset for Arsenal, particularly as they look to bolster attacking options in 2025.

The Competition Heats Up

Arsenal’s rivals in the Premier League, including Manchester United and Manchester City, are also reportedly tracking Cordero. However, it’s not just English clubs circling. European powerhouses like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Juventus have their eyes on the Spanish U19 international.

Despite this, Caught Offside suggests Arsenal are leading the race, partly due to Arteta’s willingness to personally engage with the player. This direct approach could be a game-changer, giving the Gunners an edge in what promises to be a fiercely contested transfer battle.

A Bargain in the Making?

The financial aspect of this potential deal is particularly intriguing. With Cordero’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Malaga may be forced to sell in January to avoid losing him for free. While the exact price tag remains unclear, it’s expected to be a ‘bargain’ by current market standards.

