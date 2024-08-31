Mark Goldbridge: Ugarte Is the Midfielder United Needed

Manchester United fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Manuel Ugarte, and it’s finally official. The club announced that Ugarte has signed a contract until June 2029, with the option to extend for a further year. Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand shared his thoughts on this exciting addition, delving into why Ugarte is a significant signing for United’s future. “Manchester United is an ambitious club, and I am an ambitious player,” Ugarte expressed, setting the tone for what promises to be a dynamic partnership.

Ugarte’s Defensive Mastery and Grit

Ugarte’s reputation as one of the top ball-winning midfielders is well-established. According to Goldbridge, “Since the start of the 22/23 season, Ugarte has averaged the second highest numbers of tackles per 90 minutes in Europe’s major leagues.” This statistic underscores his ability to dominate the midfield, a quality that United has sorely needed. “If you’re going to give the ball away a lot, you need somebody who can win the ball back a lot,” Goldbridge emphasised, highlighting the critical role Ugarte will play.

The need for a player of Ugarte’s caliber became apparent through United’s recent struggles. Goldbridge pointed out, “How many times last season were we saying, ‘Oh, we’ve lost the man on the edge of the box for the cutback?'” Ugarte’s arrival promises to address these vulnerabilities, bringing a much-needed toughness to the midfield. His style, likened to that of Lisandro Martinez, is marked by tenacity and a no-nonsense approach: “He is what Martinez is—he is that South American fire.”

The Role of Ugarte in United’s Midfield

Ugarte’s signing is a strategic move aimed at enhancing United’s midfield dynamics. “He’s among the very best ball-winning midfielders in the world,” Dan Ashworth noted, underscoring why Ugarte was a primary target for the club. Goldbridge also acknowledged that while it would be ideal to have a player like Rodri or Zubimendi, who can both control and distribute the ball effectively, the immediate priority was to secure a player who could reclaim possession. “We actually need a holding midfielder that can win the bloody ball back,” Goldbridge stated plainly.

Comparing Ugarte’s potential impact to Martinez’s transformative presence in defense, Goldbridge remarked, “Martinez came into that defense and straight away became a cult hero.” The hope is that Ugarte will bring similar energy and effectiveness to the midfield, making United more resilient against opposition attacks and providing the team with greater balance.

No Guarantees but High Expectations

While optimism abounds regarding Ugarte’s impact, Goldbridge acknowledged that there are no guarantees in football. “There is no guarantee that he will be successful,” he cautioned. However, the decision to bring Ugarte into the fold has been a calculated one, reflecting a unified vision between Erik ten Hag, Dan Ashworth, and Manchester United’s leadership. Goldbridge’s final thoughts on Ugarte’s signing were clear: “Take the problem out, put the solution in, and get him adapted because the sooner we get Ugarte integrated into this United side, the better.”

Conclusion

Manuel Ugarte’s addition to Manchester United signifies more than just a new player joining the ranks; it marks a shift towards a more aggressive and defensively sound midfield strategy. As Goldbridge aptly put it, “Welcome to Manchester United, Manuel Ugarte. It’s been a long wait, but it’s finally here.” With Ugarte’s tenacity and ability to win back possession, United fans can look forward to a strengthened midfield, poised to reclaim the club’s place at the top of the footballing world.