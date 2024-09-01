Report: Newcastle Star Kieran Trippier Linked with Shock Turkish Move

Kieran Trippier’s Future at Newcastle Hangs in the Balance

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle’s seasoned right-back, may soon be leaving St James’ Park, with Turkish Super Lig side Eyupspor, The Express suggest that the turkish club is working hard to secure his signature. Turkey’s transfer window remains open until next Friday, providing a brief window for a potential move. Galatasaray, the reigning champions of Turkey, are also rumoured to be interested in the former England international, who is reportedly discontent with his current situation on Tyneside.

The speculation around Trippier’s future has been swirling since January, with Bayern Munich initially showing interest. However, Newcastle stood firm, rejecting several offers from the German giants. After a summer of intense Euro 2024 action, Trippier returned to find that he had lost the Toon team captaincy to Bruno Guimaraes, with Jamaal Lascelles stepping up as the club skipper following an injury.

This loss of captaincy, combined with the emergence of Tino Livramento as the preferred right-back, starting ahead of Trippier in the season opener against Southampton, has only fueled rumors of his potential exit. His sole start this season came during the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out victory at Nottingham Forest.

In a further twist, Trippier recently announced his retirement from international football just hours before interim boss Lee Carsley named his first England squad. With his contract set to expire next summer and Eddie Howe reportedly keen to retain him, the club faces a dilemma: keep the veteran or capitalise on a transfer fee while they still can.

Our View – EPL Index

Concerned Newcastle Fan Opinion: The possibility of Kieran Trippier leaving Newcastle has undoubtedly sent ripples of concern through the fanbase. As a player who has not only demonstrated leadership but also provided solid defensive performances, his departure would be a significant loss for the Magpies. Losing a player of Trippier’s calibre, especially when depth in quality is essential for a club aiming for higher achievements, is troubling.

Moreover, the timing is awkward. The club is on the cusp of potentially great things under Eddie Howe, and losing an experienced player could derail that momentum. While Livramento is a promising talent, relying solely on him could be a gamble too early in the season. Newcastle fans might be skeptical about the club’s ability to adequately replace a player who has been crucial both on and off the pitch. If this move materializes, it would undoubtedly leave a gap that might not be easy to fill.

The potential transfer might make financial sense, given Trippier’s age and the club’s need to balance its books. However, the emotional and practical implications could be far more challenging to manage, leaving Newcastle supporters hoping this isn’t the beginning of a worrying trend of player exits.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Kieran Trippier has been a standout performer for Newcastle United, and the data from his last 365 days on the pitch, provided by Fbref, paints a compelling picture of his contributions. This radar chart showcases his performance metrics against other full-backs, offering a clear snapshot of his strengths and areas for potential improvement.

Impressive Offensive Output

Trippier’s attacking prowess is evident, particularly in his assist rate, where he ranks in the 99th percentile. His expected assisted goals (xAG) are equally impressive, placing him in the 97th percentile. This highlights his ability to create high-quality chances, a crucial aspect of his game that has made him one of the Premier League’s most potent full-backs. Additionally, his non-penalty expected goals (npxG) plus xAG of 92nd percentile further emphasizes his attacking influence.

Possession and Passing Mastery

In possession, Trippier excels. His passing metrics are outstanding, with 98th percentile rankings for both pass completion percentage and progressive passes received, and a 95th percentile for progressive passes. These stats underline his capability to not only maintain possession but also drive the ball forward effectively. His ability to link play and transition from defence to attack is a testament to his technical skill and vision.

Defensive Stability with Room for Improvement

Defensively, Trippier’s numbers are solid, particularly in clearances (84th percentile) and aerial duels won (65th percentile). However, his performance in tackles plus interceptions (Tkl+Int) and percentage of dribblers tackled sits slightly lower, at 60th and 47th percentiles respectively. This suggests that while he is a reliable defensive presence, there might be room for improvement in these areas, particularly against more agile attackers.

Overall, Kieran Trippier’s statistical profile indicates a player who is not only integral to Newcastle’s attacking play but also a reliable, if not flawless, defensive option.