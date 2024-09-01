Can Rangers Finally Break Celtic’s Dominance in the Old Firm Derby?

The Changing Face of the Old Firm Derby

For a fixture renowned for its wild unpredictability, recent Old Firm clashes have grown rather predictable. Celtic’s dominance has set the tone, with captain Callum McGregor dictating play and Kyogo Furuhashi finding the net, while Rangers valiantly fight back—only for Celtic to emerge victorious. The drama remains, but the result has become familiar.

A Familiar Pattern

Genuine surprises in this derby are now few and far between. Although the games remain fiercely contested, the outcome often feels like a foregone conclusion. Last season, Celtic repeatedly surged to a 2-0 lead, giving every impression of a runaway victory, only for Rangers to claw their way back into the contest, making it a fight to the finish. Yet, despite their efforts, Rangers have struggled to turn the tide, with Celtic winning the last seven encounters by a single goal each time.

Rangers’ Resilience

It would be unfair to suggest Rangers lack the mettle to compete in these high-stakes matches. Time and again, they’ve shown resilience, often battling on despite being reduced to ten men—as they were in two derbies last season. It’s a testament to their spirit, though it hasn’t been enough to shift the balance of power. Bookmakers offering 4-1 odds for a Rangers win might seem generous, but few are rushing to take that bet.

Rodgers’ Reign at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has cemented his status as a master of the Old Firm derby. With only one defeat in his last 18 meetings with Rangers, his record is unparalleled. Under his guidance, Celtic have been nothing short of relentless this season—three league games, three wins, nine goals scored, and not a single goal conceded. Rodgers himself highlighted the team’s improved work-rate and pressing game, which is leaps and bounds ahead of where they were this time last year. It’s hard to argue with that assessment.

Defensively, Celtic have been rock solid, with just three shots on target against them in three league matches. St Mirren’s expected goals (xG) against Celtic was a mere 0.14, Hibernian’s 0.1, and Kilmarnock’s 0.2. In these early stages of the season, Celtic appear far more resilient and difficult to break down than at any point last season.

New Faces, New Challenges

While Matt O’Riley’s departure is a loss, Celtic’s recruitment has been impressive. Arne Engels, the Belgian midfielder signed from Augsburg, has quickly become a fan favourite. At 20 years old, his versatility and class are evident, making him an excellent addition to the squad. Rodgers is unlikely to start him alongside McGregor and Reo Hatate just yet, but that combination is sure to take shape as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the new midfield landscape with Paulo Bernardo, McGregor, and Hatate—supported by Engels and Luke McCowan—adds depth and dynamism to Celtic’s options. Additionally, the signing of Auston Trusty from Sheffield United strengthens the defence. The American, a left-sided centre-back or left-back, is expected to make his mark soon, possibly even on Sunday. Liam Scales has done a commendable job, but Trusty wasn’t brought in to sit on the bench. Similarly, Alex Valle’s loan from Barcelona suggests he will challenge Greg Taylor for the left-back spot.

Adam Idah is another intriguing option. The forward could prove to be a valuable alternative to Kyogo, while McCowan, one of the finest midfielders in the league, is a bonus signing. Rodgers has finally assembled the squad he’s been working towards, and Celtic fans are understandably optimistic. The club’s investment and ambition are paying off, with a team that looks set to dominate.

Clement’s Conundrum

Across the city, Rangers have been undergoing a significant transformation under Philippe Clement. Eleven players have come in, with an equal number heading out. Counting the end of loan deals, that figure rises to 13 departures, and if you include players they’ve loaned out, it jumps to 20. Clement’s task has been nothing short of herculean, and the pressure is mounting.

A two-point gap could widen to five if Rangers falter at Celtic Park, a scenario no manager at Ibrox wants to face so early in the season. Clement’s record in the Old Firm leaves much to be desired—four games, no wins, with a 3-3 draw at home being the best he’s managed. The challenges have been numerous: the debacle at Ibrox, pre-season losses, the departure of key players, and the ongoing saga involving Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi. To make matters worse, he’s had to rebuild on a tight budget.

Clement needs a big win to silence the critics and inject some much-needed belief into his side. New signing Nedim Bajrami, who recently arrived from Sassuolo, could have been the spark, but his clearance is still pending. Bajrami made headlines during Albania’s impressive Euros campaign, scoring the fastest goal in the tournament’s history. His ability to play as a number 10 or out wide makes him a valuable asset, and Clement will be eager to unleash him.

On Sunday, Rangers’ chances may hinge on disrupting McGregor’s influence. The Celtic captain is often the game’s most influential player, with the highest passing accuracy, the most touches, and a significant impact on proceedings. For all the new faces likely to feature, it could be the experienced McGregor who once again dictates the outcome. As the saying goes, it may well be a case of rinse and repeat.