Will Spurs Break the St James’ Park Curse? Watch Newcastle vs Tottenham Live

Newcastle vs Tottenham: Premier League Showdown at St James’ Park

Tottenham travel to Newcastle for a pivotal Premier League clash today, seeking to overturn their recent misfortunes at St James’ Park. While the Magpies have proven a formidable challenge in the past, Spurs are arriving with renewed confidence under Ange Postecoglou’s leadership.

Following their emphatic 4-0 victory over Everton, Tottenham appear revitalised and focused. In contrast, Newcastle have yet to fully hit their stride this season, presenting a prime opportunity for Spurs to make a bold statement before the international break.

How to Watch Newcastle vs Tottenham

TV Broadcast: Fans can catch the match on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage kicks off at 12:30 pm BST, with the match beginning at 1:30 pm.

Live Streaming: Sky Go subscribers can stream the game live via the Sky Go app, ensuring no one misses a moment of this crucial encounter.

