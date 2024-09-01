Old Trafford Awaits: Can Liverpool Overcome Man Utd? How to Watch

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Premier League Showdown at Old Trafford

Key Matchup at Old Trafford

Manchester United prepare to face Liverpool today in a highly anticipated Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have experienced a rocky start this season, facing inconsistencies that have left fans concerned. Meanwhile, Liverpool arrive with momentum under new manager Arne Slot, who has quickly made a positive impact, despite the early days of his reign.

Liverpool’s Toughest Challenge Under Slot

Although Liverpool have shown promise, their last visit to Old Trafford ended in disappointment during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure. This match presents Slot with his most significant challenge yet, as he aims to overturn past misfortunes and continue the Reds’ upward trajectory.

High Stakes for Ten Hag and Slot

Both Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot will be eager to avoid a pre-international break loss. A victory for either side could set the tone for the remainder of the season, making this fixture crucial.

Where to Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Kick-off is at 4 pm BST, with live streaming available via the Sky Go app.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.