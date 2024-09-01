SEARCH
Old Trafford Awaits: Can Liverpool Overcome Man Utd? How to Watch

By Tyrone Johnson
COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 03: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah 11 works the ball against Manchester United, ManU defender Harry Amass 41 during a soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool on August 3, 2024 at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire SOCCER: AUG 03 Manchester United vs Liverpool EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24080315

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Premier League Showdown at Old Trafford

Key Matchup at Old Trafford

Manchester United prepare to face Liverpool today in a highly anticipated Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have experienced a rocky start this season, facing inconsistencies that have left fans concerned. Meanwhile, Liverpool arrive with momentum under new manager Arne Slot, who has quickly made a positive impact, despite the early days of his reign.

Liverpool’s Toughest Challenge Under Slot

Although Liverpool have shown promise, their last visit to Old Trafford ended in disappointment during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure. This match presents Slot with his most significant challenge yet, as he aims to overturn past misfortunes and continue the Reds’ upward trajectory.

High Stakes for Ten Hag and Slot

Both Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot will be eager to avoid a pre-international break loss. A victory for either side could set the tone for the remainder of the season, making this fixture crucial.

Where to Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Kick-off is at 4 pm BST, with live streaming available via the Sky Go app.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.

