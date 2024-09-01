Why Emmanuel Petit Has His Doubts About Arsenal’s New Midfielder

Raheem Sterling’s Move to Arsenal: A Divisive Decision

The recent transfer of Raheem Sterling to Arsenal has sparked a lively debate among fans and football pundits alike. After a challenging period at Chelsea, the ex-England winger secured a season-long loan to North London, a move that has left many questioning its wisdom. Among the sceptics is Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit, who has openly expressed his doubts about Sterling’s ability to make a significant impact at the Emirates.

Sterling’s Decline Since Leaving Liverpool

Sterling’s career trajectory post-Liverpool has been a mixed bag. While his tenure at Manchester City was highlighted by four Premier League titles and a reputation as one of England’s most dangerous attackers, his subsequent spell at Chelsea was less impressive. New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca made it clear that Sterling did not fit into his plans, leading to the 29-year-old’s late scramble for a new club.

Petit, who won both a league and cup double with Arsenal, voiced his concerns over the signing. “No, Arsenal shouldn’t sign Sterling,” Petit remarked, underlining his belief that Sterling’s development has stagnated since leaving Anfield. He added, “Since Sterling left Liverpool, he hasn’t improved a whole lot at Manchester City and Chelsea.”

Arteta’s Faith in Sterling’s Potential

Despite these reservations, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains confident that Sterling can recapture his best form. Having worked with Sterling during his time as an assistant at Manchester City, Arteta is well aware of the player’s potential. “We all know the qualities,” Arteta stated. “It’s a big step for us. We have brought in a top talent who has a lot of experience who can contribute to the team in a big way.”

Arteta’s belief in Sterling’s abilities stems from their shared history and the winger’s proven track record. Sterling’s 123 goals in 379 Premier League appearances speak for themselves, and his experience playing in high-pressure situations could provide Arsenal with the cutting edge they need.

Sterling’s Challenge: Consistency and Final Product

However, Petit’s concerns aren’t entirely unfounded. Sterling’s inconsistency has been a recurring issue, with his final ball and goal-scoring prowess often called into question. “Sterling can have big moments but there is no consistency in his performances. He still needs to improve his final ball and needs to score more,” Petit commented.

This inconsistency is something Arteta will need to address if Sterling is to become a key figure in Arsenal’s push for silverware. The Gunners’ boss is known for his preference for young, hungry players, and Sterling, at 29, will need to prove that he can still grow and adapt.

Edu’s Justification for the Signing

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, offered insight into why the club decided to bring Sterling on board. According to Edu, the move wasn’t initially part of Arsenal’s transfer plans, but the opportunity was too good to pass up. “We never planned to sign him when we started the transfer window,” Edu admitted. “But we always say we have to be prepared for every single scenario.”

Edu emphasised Sterling’s wealth of experience in both domestic and European competitions as a significant factor in the decision. “He has experience, understands more than anyone the league, played Champions League many times, won the Premier League a few times as well so I think he can add a lot to our squad,” Edu explained.

The Road Ahead for Sterling at Arsenal

As Sterling embarks on this new chapter of his career, the pressure is on to prove that he can still perform at the highest level. His first appearance at the Emirates, attending Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton, was a subdued affair, but the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Sterling can silence his critics and reignite his career in North London.