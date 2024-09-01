Newcastle’s Unbeaten Streak Continues as Isak Sinks Tottenham in a Thriller

Newcastle’s Unbeaten Run Continues with Thrilling Victory over Tottenham

Harvey Barnes Puts Newcastle Ahead

In front of a raucous crowd at St James’ Park, Newcastle extended their unbeaten run with a hard-fought victory against Tottenham. The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute, thanks to a well-crafted move down the left flank. Lloyd Kelly’s precise work allowed Harvey Barnes to control a tricky side-footed finish, leaving the Spurs defence flat-footed.

Tottenham’s Response and Newcastle’s Resilience

Tottenham responded strongly in the second half. After Pedro Porro’s strike rattled the crossbar, Spurs were handed a lifeline in the 56th minute when Brennan Johnson’s shot was deflected into his own net by Newcastle defender Dan Burn. The equaliser spurred Tottenham on, with Nick Pope forced to make a stunning save from James Maddison’s curling effort. Johnson had another opportunity but fired over, as Spurs ramped up the pressure.

Isak Seals the Win for Newcastle

However, Newcastle displayed resilience, regaining the lead against the run of play with just 12 minutes remaining. Joelinton’s brilliant midfield play released substitute Jacob Murphy, whose low cross found Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker calmly slotted home the winner, securing all three points for the Magpies.

Tonali’s Return Boosts Newcastle

Adding to the positives for Newcastle, Sandro Tonali made his first Premier League appearance since October. The Italian midfielder, back from a 10-month ban, received a standing ovation from the St James’ Park faithful when he was introduced as a second-half substitute.