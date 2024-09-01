Celtic’s Win 3-0 Over Rangers Highlights Continued Superiority in Scottish Premiership

Celtic’s Derby Dominance Continues with Victory Over Rangers

In the latest instalment of the Old Firm derby, Celtic reaffirmed their dominance with a convincing win over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. The match was a familiar tale of superiority from the reigning champions, who capitalised on Rangers’ early enthusiasm to secure a comfortable victory.

Celtic’s Commanding Performance

Celtic entered the fixture as the clear favourites and lived up to their billing with a display that mirrored their recent derby successes. Despite Rangers’ spirited start, Celtic quickly asserted control. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring with a close-range finish from an Alistair Johnston cross. The goal was a result of Rangers’ defensive lapses, particularly from a throw-in that left them vulnerable.

Kyogo Furuhashi, who had earlier seen a goal disallowed for offside, added to his impressive derby tally with a precise strike from the edge of the box. His goal further demonstrated Celtic’s attacking prowess and ability to capitalise on any defensive weaknesses.

Celtic continued to dominate, with Callum McGregor sealing the win with a stunning finish from outside the box. The goal underscored Celtic’s superiority, moving them five points clear of Rangers after just four league games. McGregor’s performance, though not his most prominent, was pivotal in ensuring the team maintained their lead.

Midfield Mastery and Tactical Brilliance

Celtic’s victory was characterised by their midfield control and tactical efficiency. Paul Bernardo’s relentless energy was a standout, complementing McGregor’s more subdued but crucial role. Brendan Rodgers’ pre-season preparations have evidently paid off, with Celtic’s ability to press and exploit Rangers’ mistakes evident throughout the match.

Greg Taylor’s interception and subsequent assist for Kyogo’s goal highlighted Celtic’s adeptness at turning defensive situations into attacking opportunities. The team’s high pressing and intelligent ball recovery showcased their tactical evolution under Rodgers.

Rangers’ Struggles Continue

For Rangers, the defeat was a continuation of their woes in recent derbies. With only one win from their last twelve encounters with Celtic, the pattern of struggle persists. Rangers’ initial aggression gave way after the disallowed goal, leading to a loss of discipline and control in the midfield.

Philippe Clement’s side failed to make the most of their chances, a recurring issue that has plagued them in previous derbies. Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, and Dujon Sterling struggled to maintain their presence, while James Tavernier’s defensive lapses allowed Celtic’s attackers too much freedom.

Clement, who has yet to secure a derby win since his appointment, faces mounting pressure. His tenure so far mirrors that of William Wilton, Rangers’ first manager, who also struggled in his early meetings against Celtic. Clement’s emphasis on patience and his efforts to rebuild the squad with young players are under scrutiny as fans grow increasingly restless.

Future Prospects

Celtic’s performance against Rangers suggests they are poised for continued success, with their squad depth and tactical evolution providing a solid foundation for the season. For Rangers, however, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. Finding a clear style and strategy is imperative if Clement hopes to turn the tide in future derbies and restore confidence among the supporters.

In summary, Celtic’s dominant display reinforces their status as the team to beat in the Scottish Premiership, while Rangers face an urgent need to address their inconsistencies and improve their derby fortunes.