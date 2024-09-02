Manchester City Star Speaks Out on Transfer Rumours

Kevin De Bruyne: Staying Focused at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City’s maestro, has dismissed speculation about his future, confirming he held no talks with other clubs over the summer. Despite rumours linking the Belgian star to a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, De Bruyne remained committed to City, with no intention of leaving the Etihad.

De Bruyne’s Commitment to City

Amidst whispers of potential transfers, De Bruyne was clear in his stance. “I haven’t spoken to anyone, to be honest,” he told BBC Radio Manchester, quelling any rumours of his departure. Having been with the Premier League champions since 2015, the 33-year-old midfielder continues to be a pivotal figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Summer of Speculation

While De Bruyne admitted he was “open to everything,” he also revealed that his summer was remarkably quiet. “There has been a lot of noises and news. I said in the summer I expect a quiet summer and that’s actually what happened. I’ve been on holiday for four weeks, came back and started training. That was it. Nothing to tell.”

As the season progresses, De Bruyne is entering the final year of his contract. He remains relaxed about his future, stating, “Once the season goes on, I’m sure there will be conversations to be had with City. I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months. I don’t really feel the rush for the moment.”

City’s Perfect Start and De Bruyne’s Influence

Guardiola’s men have made an impeccable start to their title defence, winning all three of their opening matches. De Bruyne has played a crucial role, contributing with both a goal and an assist. His consistency and experience are invaluable as City aim to maintain their dominance in English football.

With six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and a Champions League title under his belt, De Bruyne remains one of City’s most decorated and essential players, ready to add more silverware to his already impressive collection.