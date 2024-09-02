Celtic’s Dominance Over Rangers Raises New European Hopes

Celtic vs Rangers: A Tale of Dominance and Despair

Celtic’s Unyielding Command

Fifty minutes into the match, with Celtic already leading 2-0, a pivotal moment unfolded. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Cyriel Dessers clashed over a loose ball. The result was a physical contest, and Carter-Vickers emerged victorious in such a dominant fashion that Dessers was left sprawled on the turf. The American defender cast a glance at the fallen Ranger as one might at a flattened piece of roadkill.

From the first whistle to the last, Celtic asserted their superiority in every conceivable aspect of the game. Rangers, for all their effort, could only claim victory in one area: the yellow card count. In the grand scheme of things, it was a hollow triumph.

The Gaps in Rangers’ Strategy

Rangers manager Philippe Clement, post-match, conjured a scenario where the game could have ended in a closer contest, with scores of 3-2 or 3-3. However, his musings were met with the same blank stares one might encounter when discussing the mysteries of the Holy Grail or the enigma of the Mary Celeste. The reality was far different from the fantasy he described.

Celtic always had the potential to turn this match into a rout, and when they found their stride, they did so in a manner unseen in this fixture for several seasons. Despite their dominance in previous encounters, this was a Celtic team operating on an entirely different level.

Celtic’s Brilliance on Display

Celtic’s victory was built on speed—of thought, action, and execution. They were not just ahead; they were streets ahead. Their work ethic, quick transitions, and relentless pressing forced Rangers into error after error. Like vultures, Celtic feasted on these mistakes, turning the match into a display of one-sided brilliance.

The usual stars shone brightly: Daizen Maeda tormented James Tavernier, Callum McGregor controlled the midfield with authority, and Kyogo Furuhashi provided his customary lethal finishing. But this was not merely a repeat of past performances.

Even with the loss of key player Matt O’Riley, Celtic’s sharpness did not wane. The contributions of McGregor, Nicolas Kuhn, and Paulo Bernardo ensured that O’Riley’s absence was barely felt. Kuhn, in particular, was a revelation on the right flank, a constant threat with his movement and menace.

The Shifting Sands of Rivalry

Celtic were a class apart, and their superiority was evident throughout. The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers, once fierce and fiery, now seems more a matter of geography and history than actual competition. The only defeat Celtic have suffered against Rangers in the last 13 meetings was in a dead rubber when the title was already secured. Sunday’s evidence suggests there is little chance of a title race this season.

Rangers face a monumental task ahead. Their squad is in desperate need of an overhaul, with many players requiring replacement and others needing to be moved on. They find themselves trapped in the purgatory of ‘The Project,’ a term that promises progress but often delivers frustration. Finding the necessary players will be as challenging as securing the patience required to see the project through.

Celtic, by contrast, are a well-oiled machine. They are too well-coached, too settled, too talented. The league title seems destined to be theirs, but for Celtic, the Scottish Premiership is no longer the true test. They have proven their superiority over Rangers in 12 of the last 13 seasons, and it’s almost certain to become 13 in 14. The real challenge lies beyond domestic borders.

European Aspirations

Europe is where Celtic must now focus their ambitions. The Champions League beckons, and with the new format offering a potentially favourable draw, the club has a chance to make a significant impact after years of underachievement, many of which came under Brendan Rodgers’ watch.

The resounding victory over Rangers brought Celtic Park to a fever pitch. As the match unfolded, one couldn’t help but wonder if this level of performance could translate onto the European stage. This is the tantalising prospect for Celtic supporters—that the energy, work-rate, and attacking prowess demonstrated on Sunday could herald a new era for the club in Europe.

Pre-season victories over Chelsea and Manchester City have given Celtic momentum, and they have carried that form into the domestic campaign. New signings like Auston Trusty and Alex Valle have bolstered their defensive options, while Arne Engels, the club’s most expensive acquisition, is already pushing the squad to new heights. His presence on the bench seems to have inspired Paulo Bernardo, who delivered a strong and influential performance.

The Road Ahead for Rangers

For Rangers, Sunday was nothing more than a speed bump. Celtic are disappearing over the horizon, and Rangers must find a way to stay composed amidst the growing gulf between the two clubs. Obsessing over their rivals and spending recklessly to catch up has led Rangers down dark paths before. They must avoid repeating those mistakes.

Though Celtic and Rangers share the same ecosystem, the chasm between them is vast. On days like Sunday, when Celtic are firing on all cylinders, that gap can seem insurmountable.

Yet, as hard as it may be for Rangers supporters to accept, their club cannot measure itself against Celtic. The true test for Rangers will come not in trying to match their neighbours but in carving out their own path forward.

Celtic’s challenge lies elsewhere. Their examination will take place across eight match days between September and January, when they must prove themselves on the European stage. Sunday’s performance suggests that they might just be ready to do so.