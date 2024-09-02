Report: Liverpool Last Minute Bid for Napoli Striker

Osimhen’s Napoli Saga: A Tale of Miscommunication and Missed Opportunities

In the world of football, transfer drama is nothing new, but the ongoing situation with Victor Osimhen at Napoli seems to have reached a new level of complexity. According to Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen, Napoli’s record signing and top striker, finds himself in an unprecedented limbo. Excluded from Napoli’s Serie A squad list, his future at the club appears uncertain, raising questions about the management of top talents and the impact of high-stakes negotiations on both players and clubs.

The Exclusion of Osimhen: A Signal of No Return?

Victor Osimhen has not featured in any official match or even a friendly since Napoli returned from their pre-season training camp at Castel di Sangro. Instead, he has been training separately, alongside other players on the transfer list. This isolation reached a critical point when the striker was left out of Napoli’s initial 25-man squad for the Serie A season, a decision that was officially confirmed by Lega Serie A.

The move to omit Osimhen seems to be more than a mere administrative oversight; it’s a clear indication of a deep rift between the player and the club. As Corriere dello Sport notes, “If Lukaku had been assigned the No. 9 shirt, it would have been the final confirmation of a definitive break between Napoli and Victor.” Fortunately for Osimhen, the No. 9 remains vacant, offering a sliver of hope that reconciliation might still be possible.

A Glimmer of Hope: Conte’s Role in the Potential Reconciliation

While the situation appears dire, there are signs that a resolution could still be on the horizon. Antonio Conte, who has thus far remained on the sidelines of this saga, might play a crucial role in healing the fractured relationship between Osimhen and Napoli. As per the report, there is a strong possibility of a meeting between Osimhen, Conte, and the club’s hierarchy in the coming days. This meeting could be pivotal in determining whether Osimhen will be reintegrated into the squad or if his time at Napoli is truly over.

The opportunity for a comeback still exists. Napoli can make two changes to their squad list before the end of the season, which leaves the door open for Osimhen’s return. However, this hinges on whether both parties can reach a mutual understanding. Given Osimhen’s status as the club’s most expensive player and one of the top earners in Serie A, the stakes are incredibly high.

Saudi Arabia: A Missed Opportunity

The breakdown of Osimhen’s transfer to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia adds another layer of intrigue to this story. The deal, which would have seen the Nigerian striker earn a staggering €40 million per season for four years, fell apart over a mere €5 million. Napoli demanded €65 million plus €5 million in add-ons, but Al-Ahli baulked at the additional sum. “It’s paradoxical considering the scale of the deal,” the article rightly observes.

This failed transfer now appears to be a significant missed opportunity for both Osimhen and Napoli. With the Saudi Arabian market still open for a few more days, there is a slim chance that a last-minute deal could be resurrected. However, given that Al-Ahli has since shifted their focus to Ivan Toney of Brentford, this seems increasingly unlikely.

Premier League Prospects: Another Dead End

Osimhen’s potential move to the Premier League also seems to have hit a wall. Chelsea’s interest waned due to wage demands that did not align with their new salary cap. Liverpool, too, made an attempt to swoop in for the striker, but their efforts ultimately amounted to nothing more than a fleeting consideration. As the article concludes, “Victor remains an Azzurro,” underscoring the reality that despite all the speculation, Osimhen is still a Napoli player—at least for now.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This entire saga is as baffling as it is frustrating. On one hand, there’s the undeniable talent of Victor Osimhen, a striker who could have added immense value to Liverpool’s attacking options. However, the fact that the club made a late attempt to sign him, only for it to fall through, leaves fans questioning the club’s transfer strategy. Why wait until the last minute? And if the interest was genuine, why not push harder to secure the deal?

Liverpool’s current squad, while formidable, could always benefit from a player of Osimhen’s calibre. His physicality, speed, and finishing ability would have been a perfect fit for Slots’s system. The notion that the club let this opportunity slip through their fingers will likely leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many supporters.

Moreover, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Osimhen’s future raises concerns about his mindset and match fitness. If he’s not fully committed to Napoli and isn’t playing regularly, what kind of condition will he be in when the January transfer window opens? Liverpool fans are right to be sceptical about whether this is a player worth pursuing under these circumstances.

In conclusion, while there’s still hope that Osimhen might resolve his issues at Napoli, the reality is that his future remains unclear. For Liverpool, and indeed any other club considering a move for him, the situation is fraught with risk. It’s a classic case of ‘buyer beware,’ and only time will tell if this is an opportunity missed or a bullet dodged.