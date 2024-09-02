Goldbridge: “If we lose to Southampton… that might be it”

Manchester United’s Fall from Grace: A Tale of Tactical Failures and Managerial Missteps

The United Stand’s recent podcast following Manchester United’s devastating 0-3 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford lays bare the myriad issues plaguing the Red Devils. Mark Goldbridge and other contributors delivered a scathing critique of Erik ten Hag’s management and the players’ performances, sparking intense debate among fans. This article delves into the key points raised, highlighting the growing discontent among United supporters and the stark contrasts drawn between the once-mighty Manchester United and their fierce rivals, Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Dominance and United’s Tactical Failings

Liverpool’s dominance was clear from the outset. “Liverpool are a good side, they’ve got nine points from nine,” Goldbridge lamented, emphasising the ease with which Liverpool dismantled United’s defence. The podcast painted a picture of a Manchester United side that was outclassed, outpaced, and outthought by their arch-rivals.

Goldbridge pointed out a glaring issue with United’s tactics: “Trent had the freedom of [expletive] Old Trafford today,” he remarked, underlining how Liverpool’s full-backs, particularly Trent Alexander-Arnold, exploited the space afforded to them. This tactical naivety was further exacerbated by the decision to allow Marcus Rashford to shirk defensive duties. Goldbridge didn’t hold back: “We’ve got a coach that is basically saying to Rashford, you’ve got the Ronaldo role of 16 years ago; you don’t need to track back.”

The failure to adjust tactics to counter Liverpool’s threat was a recurring theme in the podcast. Goldbridge and others expressed their frustration at the lack of defensive discipline, especially when facing a side as potent as Liverpool. “Pep Guardiola doesn’t do it… Klopp doesn’t do it… but we do,” Goldbridge exclaimed, drawing comparisons to how top managers expect their forwards to contribute defensively.

The Rashford Conundrum

Rashford’s role, or lack thereof, in United’s defensive setup was a major talking point. The podcast contributors were unanimous in their criticism of Rashford’s performances. “Rashford’s been [expletive] for 18 months,” Goldbridge stated bluntly, questioning why the forward continues to receive preferential treatment despite his poor form. This sentiment was echoed by others, who noted that Rashford’s lack of defensive contribution left United’s left-back exposed and contributed to the team’s overall disarray.

Goldbridge also highlighted the absurdity of celebrating Rashford’s meager contributions: “He put two crosses into the box. That’s what I want—two crosses from three games, 300 grand a week, star boy.” The sarcasm was palpable, as Goldbridge underscored the frustration of fans who expect more from one of United’s supposed key players.

Erik ten Hag: A Manager Under Fire

The podcast did not spare Erik ten Hag from criticism. Goldbridge and the other contributors expressed their growing frustration with the manager’s decisions, particularly his apparent favoritism towards certain players. “Ten Hag is doing what Ole did—played his favourites, and that will cost him points and build frustration,” Goldbridge warned, drawing parallels to the previous regime under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The contributors were particularly incensed by ten Hag’s persistence with Rashford despite his poor performances. “Until ten Hag realises that Rashford cannot keep starting every game, we’re going to keep losing,” one contributor argued, capturing the sentiment that the manager’s stubbornness could be his undoing.

Goldbridge predicted a bleak future for ten Hag if he continues down this path: “He’s probably going to be gone by Christmas,” he speculated, citing the mounting pressure and growing discontent among the fanbase. The podcast reflected a growing sense of inevitability that unless drastic changes are made, ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford could be cut short.

The Road Ahead

As the podcast concluded, there was a palpable sense of frustration and resignation among the contributors. The upcoming fixtures, including games against Southampton, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur, were viewed as make-or-break for ten Hag’s tenure. “If we lose to Southampton… that might be it,” Goldbridge stated, highlighting the precarious position United finds itself in.

The United Stand podcast serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Manchester United. With a manager under fire, players underperforming, and fans growing increasingly disillusioned, the road ahead looks treacherous. As Liverpool continues to rise, Manchester United must find a way to rediscover their identity or risk being left behind.