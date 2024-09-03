Key Man City Returns Scheduled for September Clash

Manchester City’s Injury Challenges: Foden, Savinho, and Bobb’s Road to Recovery

Manchester City’s sterling start to their Premier League title defence has been slightly overshadowed by notable absences in their squad. Despite securing three wins out of three and witnessing Erling Haaland’s consecutive hat-tricks, fans and analysts alike are keenly feeling the absence of last season’s Player of the Year, Phil Foden, and the crucial midfield presence of Rodri. Adding to the injury woes, newcomer Savinho and Oscar Bobb are also on the sidelines, each grappling with their own recovery timelines.

Phil Foden’s Road to Recovery

Phil Foden, a pivotal figure in City’s midfield dynamo, has been sidelined due to illness, missing crucial victories over Ipswich and West Ham. The young midfielder’s absence was notably felt, but manager Pep Guardiola remains hopeful. Guardiola recently shared, “Hopefully after the international break he will be ready. He played 45 minutes against Chelsea and after he didn’t feel good. We made tests, he feels better but he doesn’t feel perfect so we prefer to give him time to come back after the international break and be ready for the next games.” Foden’s return is eagerly anticipated for the upcoming match against Brentford on September 14.

Guardiola also added that Foden is unlikely to feature for the England squad during the international break due to his current condition, emphasising the need for careful management of his recovery. Foden himself commented on his health, citing a minor virus but reassured fans, saying that with some rest and the right treatment, he should be back in form soon.

Savinho’s Uneven Start

Savinho, the promising Brazilian newcomer, has shown glimpses of his potential in his limited appearances. Despite a promising assist in a dominant win over Ipswich, Savinho faced a setback with a knee injury, missing the subsequent game against West Ham. Guardiola is optimistic about the young player’s recovery, stating, “He has 10 days off and hopefully he can recover.” Fans can expect Savinho to possibly return to action alongside Foden in the match against Brentford.

Rodri’s Gradual Return

Rodri’s absence from the first three games has been due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Euro 2024 final. Having had an extended break and a staggered start to preseason training, Guardiola is cautious but positive about his return. “He’s okay, he had an injury with the national team and he still has some niggles, but I saw him yesterday quite highly I’d say. It’s just a question of when he rejoins the group for the training sessions,” explained Guardiola. Rodri’s potential return date is also set for September 14, against Brentford, aligning with his teammates’ recovery.

Oscar Bobb’s Long-Term Absence

In a more sombre update, Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb faces a longer spell out due to a broken leg suffered during a training session. After undergoing surgery, Bobb’s return is not expected until November or December 2024. Guardiola expressed his sympathy, stating, “It was in the training session and unfortunately he had a big impact and is injured. He will have surgery and hopefully he will be well and we welcome him back as soon as possible in three, four months.”

As Manchester City continues their campaign, the depth of their squad will be tested. However, the return of these key players in mid-September could provide a significant boost as the team looks to maintain their impressive form.