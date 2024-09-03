Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw Nearing Return for Man United

Manchester United’s Injury Woes: Updates and Expected Return Dates

International Break Brings Hope for Man United’s Injury Crisis

The upcoming international break provides a glimmer of hope for Manchester United as they aim to overcome their ongoing injury crisis. While some key players remain sidelined, there are positive signs for others making progress towards their return. Here’s the latest on United’s injury updates, including potential return dates for key players such as Rasmus Hojlund, Leny Yoro, and Luke Shaw.

Rasmus Hojlund Nearing Comeback

Rasmus Hojlund, who sustained a hamstring injury during a pre-season match against Arsenal in the United States, is showing signs of recovery. The Danish striker was initially given a six-week recovery timeline, and manager Erik ten Hag has hinted that Hojlund’s return could be on the horizon. However, Ten Hag has urged caution, noting that Hojlund still needs time to regain full match fitness.

“After the international break, but when after the break? We will see how it develops during the break to get him match fit,” Ten Hag stated, emphasising that the process would not be rushed.

Potential return date: 14 September, against Southampton

Leny Yoro’s Long Road to Recovery

Summer signing Leny Yoro made an immediate impact in his pre-season debut but suffered a significant setback with a foot injury during a friendly against Arsenal. The promising young defender has undergone surgery and is expected to be out for an extended period. United fans will need to exercise patience, as Yoro’s return is not anticipated until late 2024.

Potential return date: October 2024

Luke Shaw’s Return Imminent

Luke Shaw, a crucial figure in United’s defence, has been absent from action since February due to a persistent calf problem. The left-back made a notable comeback during England’s journey to the Euro 2024 final but has struggled with fitness issues since then. Shaw’s absence has been felt in United’s backline, but there is optimism that he could be fit to face Southampton after the international break.

Potential return date: 14 September, against Southampton

Ongoing Uncertainty for Victor Lindelof

Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof’s injury situation has been surrounded by uncertainty. Initially deemed a minor issue, Lindelof was seen on crutches last week, sparking concerns about his recovery. Ten Hag later clarified that a toe problem is keeping the defender sidelined. Although Lindelof’s absence was confirmed for the matches against Liverpool and Brighton, his exact return date remains unclear.

Potential return date: September 2024

Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia: Waiting Game Continues

Mason Mount, a regular feature in the early weeks of the season, suffered an injury setback during a game against Brighton. Ten Hag took a precautionary approach, citing Mount’s injury history, and substituted him early. The extent of Mount’s injury remains uncertain, and no definitive timeline for his return has been provided.

Potential return date: Unknown

Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia has been out of action since May 2023. Ten Hag has offered a glimmer of hope, suggesting that Malacia is making positive strides in his recovery. While an exact return date is not confirmed, Malacia’s return to training could be imminent.

Potential return date: September/October 2024